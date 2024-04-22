Best places to view from Volusia

Anyone want to launch a rocket to start the week? A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will likely lift off on Monday carrying Starlink internet satellites.

Weather permitting, the rocket launch will be visible in the night sky over Volusia County on Monday, April 22. Below is a calendar of upcoming rocket launches and how to watch this week's SpaceX rocket launch.

Is there a rocket launch today in Florida? Rocket launch calendar for Florida missions

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions listed in this month's FLORIDA TODAY rocket launch calendar, which is updated frequently. (Check this link often for rocket launch times and dates as they are routinely subject to change for several reasons.)

Will SpaceX launch from Florida? Monday, April 22: SpaceX Starlink

Although SpaceX has not publicly confirmed the existence of this mission, a navigation warning issued by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency shows that the launch window for the rocket will open Monday night.

Here are some details about the upcoming SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch:

a task: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a constellation of Starlink internet satellites from the Space Coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a constellation of Starlink internet satellites from the Space Coast. Launch window: From 6:40pm to 11:11pm EST on Monday, April 22.

From 6:40pm to 11:11pm EST on Monday, April 22. a path: southeast.

southeast. Local sonic boom: no.

no. Booster landing: Drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. Live coverage: It starts 90 minutes before take-off floridatoday.com/space.

Where can I watch a SpaceX rocket launch online?

If you would like to watch live missile launch coverage, Florida Today Space Team Updates will be provided at floridatoday.com/space, starting approximately 90 minutes before launch time. You can download the free app for iPhone, Android, or write floridatoday.com/space In your browser.

In Volusia County, just north of Brevard County — home to the Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station — you can get a great view of a SpaceX, NASA, or United Launch Alliance rocket launch.

The best views to watch the rocket launches from here are along the beach. Look south. Readers have also reported seeing rocket launches from New Smyrna Beach, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. Here are some recommended sites:

• South New Smyrna Beach (Canaveral National Seashore), there may be parking costs. New Smyrna Beach features 17 miles of white sand beaches. An eclectic and quaint beach town, despite its reputation as the “Shark Bite Capital of the World,” New Smyrna Beach has always been a haven for surfers who come to enjoy the waves.

• Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach. Located 3.5 miles south of New Smyrna Beach and 1 mile north of the Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Marine Park, Python Beach has restrooms, picnic pavilions, showers, and approximately 800 feet of beachfront dock. According to the Volusia County website. The nearby park area is located on the riverfront across South Atlantic Boulevard with tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball and volleyball courts, a playground, a fishing pier, and restrooms. The river adjacent to the park can be a great place to see manatees, dolphins, and pelicans.

• Apollo Beach in Canaveral National Seashore (South New Smyrna Beach). Canaveral National Seashore stretches along Florida's eastern coast in Volusia County and Brevard County. To get to Apollo Beach, take Interstate 95 to exit 249, then travel east until it turns into State Road A1A. Follow SR A1A south to the park entrance.

• Oak Hill Riverfront Do The southernmost city in South Volusia County.

• Sunrise Park275 River Road, Oak Hill

• Goodrich Seafood and Oyster House Rear Deck, 253 River Road, Oak Hill

• Seminole Rest National Historic Site211 River Road, Oak Hill

• Riverbreeze Park250 H.H. Burch Road, Oak Hill

• Mary DeWeese Park, 178 N. Street. Gaines, Oak Hill. Amenities include a rental building, playground, baseball field, basketball courts, tennis courts, outdoor bathrooms, pavilions, picnic areas and grills.

• Nancy Cummings Park, 232 Cummings Street, Oak Hill. Amenities include a playground, baseball field, basketball courts, outdoor pavilion, and restrooms.

• Jimmy Van Sunrise Park, 275 River Road, Oak Hill. This site has about 350 feet of beautifully restored shoreline, according to the City of Oak Hill online. Facilities include a pavilion, picnic tables, and kayak launching facilities.

• AC Delbert DeWeese Municipal Pier, 243 River Road, Oak Hill. Amenities include a 520-foot-long observation pier with two covered decks and seating, the city of Oak Hill website states.

• Bird watching pier On River Road opposite the AC Delbert Municipal Pier (see above). Facilities include a 100-foot observation pier.

