March 20, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Beyoncé says her new album 'Cowboy Carter' was inspired by the backlash to her foray into the country music genre.

Beyoncé says her new album 'Cowboy Carter' was inspired by the backlash to her foray into the country music genre.

Roxanne Bacchus March 20, 2024 2 min read

Beyonce A post shared by Instagram On Tuesday, she explains the inspiration behind her upcoming album, “Cowboy Carter.”

The artist wrote that she has been working on “Cowboy Carter” for five years, a project “born from an experience I had years ago where I did not feel welcome.”

Fans speculated that Beyoncé was referring to the 2016 Country Music Awards during which she performed her song “Daddy Lessons” with country band The Chicks. While Beyoncé's fans celebrated the performance as well He received backlash on time.

“Cowboy Carter” is the second part of a three-part project that began with the release of Beyoncé’s 2022 dance music album “Renaissance.” Many believe that the project is the singer's attempt to reclaim the genres of music created by black artists.

When Beyoncé released the songs “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages,” black country artists said they hoped her upcoming album would bring more exposure to black country music.

Beyoncé wrote that her experience motivated her to do a “deeper dive” into the history of country music.

“The criticism I faced when I first entered the genre forced me to move beyond the limitations placed on me,” she wrote. “Chapter Two is the result of challenging myself and devoting my time to fusing musical genres together to create this work.”

While the singles from “Cowboy Carter” were country songs, Beyoncé wrote that “this is not a country album. This is a Beyoncé album.” She also said that the album is a “continuation of the Renaissance”.

Recommended

Beyoncé recently made history as the first black woman to top the Billboard country charts with her single “Texas Hold 'Em.” She said in her Instagram post that she was “honored” to do so.

See also  Meghan says it's 'ridiculous' that she misses the coronation because of a letter she sent Charles

“This would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope that years from now, the mention of artist race, in terms of releasing music genres, will be irrelevant.”

Beyoncé announced her upcoming album during the Super Bowl and recently revealed the title, “Cowboy Carter.” The album will be released on March 29.

Daisia ​​Tolentino is a culture and trends correspondent for NBC News.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are hiding from the cameras and enjoying a mysterious romantic vacation

March 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

New Kate Middleton video and photos spark conspiracy theories again

March 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Royal photos, theories, commentators and more

March 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Beyoncé says her new album 'Cowboy Carter' was inspired by the backlash to her foray into the country music genre.

March 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA scientist who saw first traveler photos had 'goosebumps'

March 20, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Source – Jets sign Chargers WR Mike Williams to a one-year deal

March 20, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Sony has reportedly launched an investigation into the leak of PS5 Pro specifications

March 20, 2024 Len Houle