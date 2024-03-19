Beyoncé says her new album 'Cowboy Carter' was inspired by the backlash to her foray into the country music genre.

Beyonce A post shared by Instagram On Tuesday, she explains the inspiration behind her upcoming album, “Cowboy Carter.”

The artist wrote that she has been working on “Cowboy Carter” for five years, a project “born from an experience I had years ago where I did not feel welcome.”

Read more

Fans speculated that Beyoncé was referring to the 2016 Country Music Awards during which she performed her song “Daddy Lessons” with country band The Chicks. While Beyoncé's fans celebrated the performance as well He received backlash on time.

“Cowboy Carter” is the second part of a three-part project that began with the release of Beyoncé’s 2022 dance music album “Renaissance.” Many believe that the project is the singer's attempt to reclaim the genres of music created by black artists.

When Beyoncé released the songs “Texas Hold 'Em” and “16 Carriages,” black country artists said they hoped her upcoming album would bring more exposure to black country music.

Read more

Beyoncé wrote that her experience motivated her to do a “deeper dive” into the history of country music.

“The criticism I faced when I first entered the genre forced me to move beyond the limitations placed on me,” she wrote. “Chapter Two is the result of challenging myself and devoting my time to fusing musical genres together to create this work.”

While the singles from “Cowboy Carter” were country songs, Beyoncé wrote that “this is not a country album. This is a Beyoncé album.” She also said that the album is a “continuation of the Renaissance”.

Recommended

Beyoncé recently made history as the first black woman to top the Billboard country charts with her single “Texas Hold 'Em.” She said in her Instagram post that she was “honored” to do so.

“This would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you,” she wrote on Instagram. “I hope that years from now, the mention of artist race, in terms of releasing music genres, will be irrelevant.”

Beyoncé announced her upcoming album during the Super Bowl and recently revealed the title, “Cowboy Carter.” The album will be released on March 29.