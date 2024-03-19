Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are hiding from the cameras and enjoying a mysterious romantic vacation

Taylor Swift And an NFL star Travis Kelsey They were spotted hand in hand on the sidewalk enjoying their vacation. Despite efforts to remain confidential, Swiftdecorated with a hat and sunglasses, and KelseyThe photos were taken, both wearing neutral clothes.

The photos were shared by gossip blog Deuxmoi and the sighting coincided with reports of Kelsey She's planning a romantic getaway with the 14-time Grammy winner before the release of her next album.

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic Singapore dinner

Spend chill time together

An insider revealed KelseyIntention to pamper Swift With luxurious accommodations and fine dining during their vacation. while SwiftThe Eras Tour is set to kick off in a couple of months, and the couple seems to be enjoying the downtime together at her home in Los Angeles.

“They are focusing on R&R, relaxing at home and spending quiet, quiet time together,” a source told Us Weekly last week.

“They enjoy movie nights in their home theater, catching up on movies and shows they missed.”

Despite their hiatus, they were able to attend exclusive events such as MadonnaThe Oscars after-party Jay Z“The Golden Party.”

in addition to, Swift They hosted intimate gatherings, and showcased their active social lives amidst their professional lives.

“They can finally relax and resolve to spend quality time together and with friends and family,” he told Us Weekly.