September 23, 2023

Biden says he will “join the picket line” alongside UAW members in Detroit

Cheryl Riley September 23, 2023 2 min read

President Biden will join the picket line in solidarity Members of the United Auto Workers Union in Detroit on Tuesday Announce On social media.

Mr. Biden likes to call himself the most pro-union president, and a visit to striking workers — a highly unusual move for a president — would certainly send a strong message.

“Tuesday, I’m going to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of the UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they help create,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “It is time to reach a win-win agreement that keeps the American auto industry thriving through good-paying UAW jobs.”

UAW President Shawn Fain called on the president to join the picket line. When a reporter asked the president on Friday if he would do that, the president turned the question around, saying: “Can you come with me?”

Last week, when the president addressed the strike situation, he said the companies involved had made “great offers” but needed to do more.

“Companies have made some important presentations, but I think they must go further — to ensure that record corporate profits mean record contracts,” Biden said.

The strike began after union leaders failed to reach an agreement on a new contract with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. UAW workers want A four-day, 32-hour work week, versus a five-day, 40-hour week, plus significant pay increases. They also want more paid leave and retirement benefits, rather than 401k savings plans, among other demands.

The UAW announced on Friday It was expanding Its strike will include 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution centers in 20 states. However, Ford was noticeably not included in the strike expansion as the two sides have held positive contract talks in recent days.

Wall Street is recovering and making profits by leaps and bounds

