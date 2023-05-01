Big Video Game Releases May 2023: Kingdom’s Tears and Redvale

This is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Land of the Kingdom – and don’t forget it

Arkan Studios Redfall Already late to 2022, it faced a difficult task when Microsoft gave it a May 2 launch date to satisfy Xbox Game Pass fans wondering when they’d get some beating on day one. Nintendo picked up on May 12th The Legend of ZeldaKingdom Tears All the way back in September, and Xbox took its chances again in January when it picked the ten days in May before Totk dominates the gaming conversation.

But this is not the case Redfall It is the only other game that will be released in May. He’s just, relatively speaking, the only one remotely facing Zelda-sized expectations for his platform. There are plenty of other interesting releases, early hits, or previous generation platform launches. But it seems everyone is getting away with Nintendo this month. Well, everyone except Redfall.

Here’s what’s coming, among the major video game launches, in May 2023.

May 2

Age of wonders 4

(Windows PC)

Photo: Arkane Austin/Bethesda Softworks

Redfall

(Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

snark aside, Redfall It seems like one of those Arkane concepts that plays a bestseller and turns pages, and takes all of your time to finally finish it off. This co-op open-world shooter takes players to a dark New England seaside town – literally, the sun is in perpetual eclipse – to rid it of the vampire horde that has taken over.

May 4th

Ravenlock

(Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X)

May 5th

Hogwarts Legacy

(PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

May 8th

The darkest dungeon 2

(Windows PC, fully operational)

May 11th

Another hunter’s tale

(PlayStation VR 2)

A round of mini golf

(PlayStation VR 2)

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Image: Nintendo

May 12th

The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears

(Nintendo Switch)

We’re not sure how much more can be said in anticipation of this sequel to 2017’s sequel The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s a Zelda game, it looks beautiful, its world is massive, and it has a fanbase that goes back over 35 years. The only reason this game isn’t the first on this list is because we do it chronologically.

May 16th

memory loss: the basement

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

humanity

(PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR 2, Windows PC (with VR support))

May 23rd

After us

(PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox Series X)

Farming simulator 23: Nintendo Switch version

(Nintendo Switch)

Photo: Daedalic Entertainment

May 25th

the Lord of the rings: Gollum

(Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Did this sneak up on you too? Daedalic Entertainment’s stealth adventure was announced in 2019, and has been delayed several times since then. Then, just two weeks after the story trailer premiered, Nacon and Daedalek dated on May 25th. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Will checks what happened to Smeagol between them The hobbit And The Fellowship of the Ring.

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

(PlayStation VR 2)

May 30th

system shock remake

(Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Read more