May 18, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

BlizzCon 2023 will be held in person for the first time in four years

Len Houle May 17, 2023 1 min read

BlizzCon, which is held once a year, has announced that it will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center for the first time in four years this November.

BlizzCon will be held November 3 and 4, with ticket information and other details to come. Convention hotel blocks are currently available. As in years past, BlizzCon will include at least some digital elements, with past shows including live-streamed panels and in-game rewards across various Blizzard properties.

BlizzCon has been in limbo since the event’s cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down all main character gaming events. It returned briefly in February 2021 as an all-digital offering, but has been discontinued again until this year.

Previous BlizzCons ​​have featured several panels, competitions, musical guests, and an inaugural event including key announcements across major Blizzard franchises. Past BlizzCons ​​have hosted announcements for games like Overwatch, Diablo 4, and multiple World of Warcraft expansions, as well as regular major updates for games like Hearthstone. Currently, Blizzard’s active catalog includes Diablo 4 (launching June 6), Diablo Immortal, Hearthstone, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft Retail and Classic, with an additional survival game in development.

Rebecca Valentine is a senior reporter at IGN. You can find her on Twitter @employee.

See also  MSI Afterburner without MSI support, "The project is most likely dead"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Overwatch 2 fans can’t believe what Blizzard did on the promised PS5 and PS4 Sequel’s Co-Op Mode

May 17, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Google’s PaLM 2 uses nearly five times more text data than its predecessor

May 17, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Drobo, after it halted sales and support, is said to have filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy – Ars Technica

May 16, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Harry and Meghan’s paparazzi car chase in New York is ‘near-disastrous’, says spokesperson

May 17, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Rosenthal: Blue Jays pitcher admits he was turning pitches when facing Aaron Judge

May 17, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

BlizzCon 2023 will be held in person for the first time in four years

May 17, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Pictures show a rare creature – as adorable as it is dangerous – seen on a farm in Taiwan

May 17, 2023 Frank Tomlinson