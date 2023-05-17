BlizzCon 2023 will be held in person for the first time in four years

BlizzCon, which is held once a year, has announced that it will be returning to the Anaheim Convention Center for the first time in four years this November.

BlizzCon will be held November 3 and 4, with ticket information and other details to come. Convention hotel blocks are currently available. As in years past, BlizzCon will include at least some digital elements, with past shows including live-streamed panels and in-game rewards across various Blizzard properties.

BlizzCon has been in limbo since the event’s cancellation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down all main character gaming events. It returned briefly in February 2021 as an all-digital offering, but has been discontinued again until this year.

Previous BlizzCons ​​have featured several panels, competitions, musical guests, and an inaugural event including key announcements across major Blizzard franchises. Past BlizzCons ​​have hosted announcements for games like Overwatch, Diablo 4, and multiple World of Warcraft expansions, as well as regular major updates for games like Hearthstone. Currently, Blizzard’s active catalog includes Diablo 4 (launching June 6), Diablo Immortal, Hearthstone, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft Retail and Classic, with an additional survival game in development.

