Bolsanaro walks a few steps from parliament amid crisis with Brazilian judiciary

August 10, 2021, during a military parade in Brasilia. ERALDO PERES / AP

Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsanaro attended a military parade of tanks and armored vehicles in front of the president and parliament in Brazil on Tuesday, August 10, in the presence of key military leaders and his ministers. Officially, the ceremony, which will take place in ten minutes, aims to hand over to the president the call for the annual military exercise, which has been taking place since 1988, 80 kilometers from the capital.

Symbolically, this is a highly calculated political gesture, according to Brazilian political analysts, an attempt to show strength: this is the first time the army, led by former Army Captain Bolzano, has marched in front of a Brazilian seat. Political powers since the return of democracy in 1985.

In the context of the apparent crisis between the judiciary and the Brazilian president, which is declining in the run-up to the 2022 presidential election.

Continuing criticisms against the electronic voting system

A protester was arrested during a military parade in Brasilia on August 10, 2021. EVARISTO SA / AFP

The judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil issued the order on August 4. Initiation of trial against Jair Bolzano “Misinformation” In electoral mode. He took this decision at the request of the High Electoral Tribunal (TSE). Who announced the launch of an investigation against the head of state For “Abuse of political and economic power (…) In his attacks on the electronic voting system and the legitimacy of the 2022 election.

Questionable, a Facebook live for more than two hours, in which Bolzano confirms fraud In the electronic ballot system In practice since 1996 in Brazil, without providing any evidence. Mr. Bolzano has been critical since the gradual establishment of the electronic ballot, although he was elected vice president on several occasions and then received 55% of the vote in 2018. He assures us that without him he would have been selected in the first round.

The Brazilian president is arguing not to return the paper ballot, but to print receipts after each electronic ballot and allow the votes to be counted. “In public places” The House of Representatives is currently considering a proposal for a constitutional amendment that would change the electoral system in the event of a dispute. But Jair Bolsanaro knows he does not have the three-thirds majority needed in Congress to change that. He denied that there was any connection between the march organized by the Brazilian navy and these discussions.

Fear of the “Trump scene”

Jair Bolsanaro surrounded by key military leaders during a military parade in Brasilia on August 10, 2021. Adriano Machado / Selectors

Fall of fame In particular, managing the Govt-19 epidemic has officially killed more than 564,000 lives.Jair Bolzano wants to represent himself in 2022. Polls have predicted a major defeat against the left-wing candidate after former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva quashed the judiciary’s sentences.

By questioning the electronic voting system and the judiciary that pursues it, the Brazilian president is targeting a balance of power. He rallied thousands of supporters on the streets of recent Brazilian cities, raising the threat of action at the same time. “Out of the Constitution”.

In Brazil, we are now afraid of a “Trump scene” in which a popular and outgoing president is beaten and his supporters cling to power in the streets. Knowing that Brazilian companies are weaker than Washington, Jair Bolzano did nothing to promise here: “If we do not have a paper vote in 2022, we will have a worse problem than the United States.”He warned in January 2021.