Live Govt-19: “If you do not vaccinate more than 200 countries, there will always be new variants,” warns an American epidemiologist.

Essential In France, the Health Pass Restaurants, long-distance trains, hospitals (except emergencies), and cultural venues went into effect Monday. Police Do not grant permission This week, for everyone.

9,022 patients on Monday Govt Hospital, Including 1,667 patients in intensive care (he was seven days old compared to 1,232). In the next 24 hours, 68 people died.

The Imprisonment in Martinique was tightened : Previous measures to prevent the spread of delta variation are not enough, non-essential businesses, hotels and beaches will be closed for three weeks and tourists will be asked to leave the area.

Vaccination will be mandatory for all members of the U.S. Armed Forces “by mid-September”. The Ministry of Defense employs 2.5 million active and national security personnel, half of whom received one or two injections.

The massive screening of 11 million people in the cradle of Wuhan, Govt-19, China is over. Nearly 80 cases have been identified.

10:15 am. Is the infection in its early stages? “I think we’re closer to the beginning than the end, not because the variation we see now will last long,” Larry Brilliant, CNBC’s director of epidemiology, told CNBC. “Until we all get vaccinated in more than 200 countries, there will always be new variants,” he said, arguing that only 15% of the planet has been vaccinated and only 100 countries have not vaccinated only 5% of their population.

10 hours. United Kingdom. According to open government data, 25,161 new pollutants were reported yesterday, and 37 deaths were reported.

9:50 am Bangladesh vaccinates Rohingya. The operation began in the refugee camps of 850,000 members of these abusive minorities in Burma. With 2,600 Govt cases and 29 deaths recorded there, the figures are underestimated considering the overcrowding of the camps. 48,000 people over the age of 55 should receive Sinoform within three days.

9:35. And India. Health officials have registered 28,204 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest number since March 16. 373 people died, bringing the death toll to 428,682.

9:25 am. British universities have been ordered to reopen face-to-face. Says UK Education Minister Gavin Williamson Skynews The government has made it clear to universities that they must resume face-to-face teaching by 2021-2022. Otherwise, he believes they should not demand full tuition fees. READ The visit of the Chief of Israeli Diplomacy to Morocco after normalization

9:15 am. Sydney has the highest number of cases. The state of New South Wales has reported 356 new infections, a record since an outbreak of the disease in mid-June due to delta variation. The city’s 5 million people entered their seventh week of imprisonment yesterday.

Since the outbreak of the disease nearly two months ago, 5,805 cases and 32 deaths have been reported in New South Wales.

9 p.m. In China. China identified 143 new cases yesterday, up from 125 on Sunday. This is the highest number since January 20. 108 shipped locally and located mostly in Jiangsu and Henan provinces. In addition, there are 38 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

8:46 p.m. Comparative interest in vaccination. “The vaccine significantly reduces the risk of developing a severe goiter form and it reduces the risk of infecting another person by two-thirds, we are hampered by the low incidence and short-term, Professor Enrique Casalino recalls:“ The vaccine is central to the medium- and long-term strategy. In the short term, control is the only way to prevent the spread of the virus. “

8:41 p.m. “The situation is getting tense”, Professor Enrique Castellino, the leader of the largest Parisian emergency, promises.

8:39 p.m. What about caregivers going to the West Indies? “Paris helped so strongly during the first wave that it was normal for us to be in solidarity with the West Indies” and the caretakers go there. “The problem is, we are in trouble ourselves, after such a difficult year we had to give the staff a vacation, (…) our room was narrow for maneuvering”, estimates, still LCI, Professor Enrique Castellino, epidemiologist and emergency department at the most important Pichat Hospital in the capital Chairman.

8:33 p.m. Opinion of a physician. “Our figures are not good, unless the French wear masks, wash their hands and avoid meeting places, the curve will only increase in the coming weeks,” said LCI professor Enrique Castellino, epidemiologist and head of the emergency department at Pichat.

8:25 p.m. In New Orleans, one in five hospitalized patients is a minor. Louisiana faces a high rate of new Govt cases, and many children are affected. “This is not your grandfather’s govt,” Dr Mark Klein, chief medical officer at New Orleans Children’s Hospital, told ABC News yesterday. “Half of the children we welcome today are under the age of two. Most of the rest are between the ages of five and ten – too young to be vaccinated. ” READ Arrest of New Nazi Party No. 2 Papas

8:15 p.m. Activities postponed in Texas. As the epidemic intensified in the state, Governor Greg Abbott called on hospitals to postpone selected surgeries. Abbott, who issued an administrative order in May banning local communities from wearing masks to prevent the spread of the virus, said yesterday that it would increase the number of clinics where Govt patients can be treated in Texas. Antibody infusion.

8 hours. In New Caledonia. Medf, New Caledonia wants to create a crisis unit “in an emergency”. The island, protected from the temple by a strict health lock, fears the arrival of a delta species already in Fiji and French Polynesia. “The virus is on us and we need to take advantage of the coming weeks to lay the groundwork for continued economic activity,” said Mimsey Daly, president of the employers’ organization. When an epidemic occurs, it does not exclude “access to businesses only for vaccinated people.”

7.40 am. In Alabama, vaccines expire. By the time they expired, the 65,511 dose vaccine had to be destroyed in the U.S. state of Alabama, where a hand had not been paid. “Sixty-five thousand doses have been wasted. It is very unfortunate when we have such a low vaccination rate, of course, [quand] There are many people in the world who have not yet been vaccinated, “said Dr. Scott Harris, a state health official.

7:30 p.m. A voluntary charity is inviting the UK to donate its vaccines. Global Justice Now has now compiled the numbers: The 306 million dose vaccine is expected to be delivered to the UK by the end of this year. If 100% eligible people benefit from this, 186 million doses will be available. NGOs and several associations are urging London to distribute the vaccine to poorer countries who cannot afford it.

7:20 am All Arkansas have eight intensive care beds. The epidemic affects 3 million people and 1,376 people have been hospitalized. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said on Twitter, “There was a huge increase in the number of days we were hospitalized one day. READ “This is the first country, but it will not be the last”, evaluates a tourist guest

Today’s report shows some startling numbers. We saw the largest single day increase in hospital admissions, and surpassed our previous maximum covit hospitals. There are currently only eight ICU beds in the state. Vaccines reduce hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/zoEvn4XCXo – Government Asa Hutchinson (saAsaHutchinson) August 9, 2021

Hutcinson, a Republican, urged Arkansas to vaccinate against the disease, which many of his members were reluctant to do.

7pm 10. One way trip. Canada has reopened its borders to US citizens and residents for the first time since March 2020. U.S. officials declined to comment.

7 hours. Ministerial visit. Foreign Minister Sebastian Legorn leaves for Guadeloupe on Tuesday and is expected to arrive in Martinique on Thursday. The health situation there has deteriorated and more than 200 caregivers have had to leave the metropolis to provide their assistance.

6:40 a.m. France is at “very high” coward risk to the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts France and French Polynesia at the “highest level of Govt.” The CDC recommends getting fully vaccinated before traveling to France.

Five other locations, Israel, Iceland, former Swaziland, Thailand and Aruba, were elevated to the highest 4th place in the rankings.

6.30 am Trader’s word. In Maussane-les-Alpilles (Bouches-du-Rhône), he saw an ice cream vendor passing gender through his shop, encouraging him to check out the health pass. “It’s okay when there aren’t too many people, but when I have to serve to take and serve cups to customers, it’s complicated.” She wrote a very long poster to inform her clients of the dangers of kicking them again.

6:20 p.m. Global study. The epidemic has killed more than 4.29 million people worldwide since the end of December 2019, with more than 202 million infections. 112,318 people died in France last night.

6:10 p.m. In Martinique, the caretaker’s holiday was canceled. Faced with a fourth wave, Martinique University Hospital canceled all the leaves of its medical and non-medical staff a week ago. The summons was issued on Monday to employees on leave, the number of which is unknown.