Known on social networks, the Ukrainian fighter pilot “Blue Helmet” died in battle

Ukrainian fighter pilot who nicknamed himself “Blue Helmet” has died. The announcement was made by the channel on Telegram on MondayInformation of Ministry Ukrainian security, reports TF1 information. The Military The 23-year-old has made himself known on social media, where he regularly documents his travels by posting photos and videos of his flights.

Thousands of subscribers on Instagram

“You may have seen these videos of the Ukrainian pilot in the blue MiG-29 helmet (…) his real name is Vladislav Zhalistovsky, unfortunately, he died during a combat mission,” the ministry paid tribute to his pilot. The latter was particularly active TikTok And Instagram, where he had thousands of netizens following him. The young man especially filmed the landscapes he flew in his Mikoyan-Gourevitch MiG-29.

“Pilot Zhalistovsky was only 23 years old. He graduated from the aviation department of the Kharkiv National Air Force named after Ivan Kozhetup in 2021 and carried out dozens of battles during the large-scale invasion », the Ukrainian Ministry described.

A “Ukrainian Hero”

On that day city Located north of the capital kyiv. A moving message he did not hesitate to confirm that with this death, Ukraine loses one of its “best elements”. He finishes his Tribute With these words: “Eternal glory to the hero. »

The “Air Fighter” account paid tribute to the memory of the young man: “We have lost not only a pilot, but a reliable brother, a friend, a son and a wonderful and intelligent man! » According to our colleagues, A Jackpot Online was opened to support his family. For now, the precise circumstances died The young pilot was not informed.

20 minutes with the agency