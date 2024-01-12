Joe Biden says US and British strikes targeting Houthi rebel positions in Yemen a “success”

British Royal Air Force aircraft have taken off from Cyprus to join the US-led coalition in carrying out airstrikes against military targets in Yemen targeting Houthi rebels. On the night of January 11, 2024. Via UK MOD / REUTERS

US and British military forces targeted Houthi rebel positions in Yemen on Thursday evening, January 11, in response to increased attacks on ships in the Red Sea in recent weeks.

These strikes were conducted “Successful against several targets in Yemen (…) Houthi rebels endanger freedom of navigation” In the Red Sea, explained in a press release, US President Joe Biden said that they were carried out even with them. “support” From Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

They are “Direct response to Houthi's unprecedented attacks”, He assured, incited the whole “Twenty Seven Attacks” touched “More than fifty countries”and containing Over 2,000 boats were forced out Change the route to avoid the area.

Since the Oct. 7 war between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis, who are close to Iran and control much of Yemen, have stepped up attacks with missiles and drones in the Red Sea, near the strait. El-Mandeb separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa. They claim to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, targeting commercial vessels suspected of being linked to Israel.

The United States, along with other countries, last week A “vague warning” to the rebels, and recalled that on Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution calling for an end to their attacks. He added “I won't hesitate” has “Order further action” To protect America and international trade.

“Restoring Stability in the Red Sea”

“American occupation, with British participation” It hit Yemen's capital Sanaa and the rebel-held cities of Hodeidah and Saada, for its part, the Houthi television channel al-Masira reported.

“Despite repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis continue to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, again this week against British and US warships.For his part, in a press release, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced. This cannot continue (…) so we have taken limited, necessary and proportionate measures to defend ourselves. »

According to the British Defense MinisterGrand Shops, four Typhoon fighters, operated alongside US forces, “Precision Attacks” against two Houthi bases. “The threat to innocent lives and global trade has become so great that this action was more than necessary. It is our duty to protect ships and protect freedom of navigation.”he added.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the attacks targeted radar and drone and missile infrastructure. “This operation is aimed at disrupting and degrading the Houthis' ability to endanger seafarers and threaten international trade along one of the world's most important sea lanes.”The Pentagon chief explained in a press release.

“Our mission is to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea.”A joint statement was later confirmed by the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

An “occupation”, condemn the Houthis

“Our country faces a massive attack by American and British ships, submarines and aircraft”The Houthis' deputy foreign minister, Hussein al-Ezzi, announced as quoted by rebel media. “America and Great Britain must be prepared to pay a heavy price and bear the heavy consequences of this aggression.”He threatened that.

Tensions have been rising in the Red Sea for weeks. In response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, the US quickly deployed warships and formed an international coalition in December to protect maritime traffic in the region, where 12% of world trade passes. Some ship owners are now ignoring the region, which has increased transport costs between Europe and Asia.

Yemen's rebel leader, Abdel Malek al-Houthi, threatened to retaliate against a US strike in the Red Sea on Thursday. “very important” Above them, especially heavy, is the first date of Mars. On that day, British and American forces shot down eighteen drones and three missiles launched by the Houthis in the Red Sea.“Critical Attack” Yemeni rebels to this day.

“Enough is enough. We must be clear with the Houthis that this must stop, and my simple message to them today is: prepare.Already threatened Grand Shops on Wednesday. “There is no doubt that Iran is behind what is happening in the Red Sea”he added.

Saudi Arabia's “concern”

Saudi Arabia followed suit “Military operations in the Red Sea and airstrikes at several sites with great concern” In Yemen, the Saudi Foreign Ministry made the call in a statement on Friday “Exercise control and avoid escalation”.

For the United States, which staunchly supported Israel after the bloody Hamas attack on October 7, the Red Sea is not far from it. According to the Pentagon, since October, US forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 130 times.

The U.S. has about 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria, stationed with the aim of preventing the resurgence of the Islamic State group. Last week, the head of a pro-Iran faction was killed by a US strike in Baghdad, prompting outrage from the Iraqi government, which is backed by parties close to Iran. Iraq's prime minister later said “farm” A commitment to end the presence of the international counter-jihadist coalition in Iraq.