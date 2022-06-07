The military regime has set a two-year deadline for civilians to return to power

The order, signed by Colonel Azimi Koita, the head of the military junta, was read on Mali state television on Monday evening. One step forward because at the beginning of the year, the military planned to lead Mali for up to five years and ECOWAS accepted the toughest sanctions against Bamako.

” The duration of the change is 24 months, (from) March 26, 2022 “Read the order on state television on Monday evening, according to an order signed by the head of the military junta, Azimi Koida. The ruling party therefore returns power to the public until March 2024.

The announcement came as a surprise to Bamaga. Even government ministers have privately claimed to have heard the news like everyone else on television. In the company of Colonel Azimi Koita, the order was justified: “ Need to go fast without wasting time “, Explains one of his advisers to RFI.” The transition period is 24 months, The same source continues Is already the basis of discussions with ECOWAS, and what the organization now expects from us is the details in the schedule of the process leading up to the elections. ⁇

On the ECOWAS side, an official says to himself ” Surprise By this ad. The idea adopted after the summit is that Goodluck Jonathan, the mediator in Mali’s crisis, will meet with each other and propose a plan to end the crisis at the next summit scheduled for early July in Agra. “ By announcing 24 months, the Malian government puts carts in front of the horse », An Ambassador from the ECOWAS Member Country Comments for His Role: But you have to understand the Malian regime. She had to enlarge her chest to provoke the public opinion tired of the barrier. ⁇