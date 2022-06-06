June 6, 2022

More than 75,000 euros to the families of some soldiers who died in Ukraine or Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree in 2016 to provide compensation to the families of veterans of the National Security Forces.

Families of Russian National Guard soldiers who died in Ukraine or In Syria Under the terms of the decree signed by Vladimir Putin on Monday, June 6, he will receive compensation of five million rubles (, 75,900 at current rates). In April, a similar order was signed by the Russian president for border guards stationed on the outskirts of the Ukrainian border and for “volunteers” who died during the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Established in 2016 by the Russian National Guard. Responsible for tasks generally assigned to riot control forces and elite police units, such as maintaining public order, it reports directly to the head of state of Russia.

Russian authorities are very sensible about the death toll of national guards in Ukraine or Syria. At the end of March, the Ministry of Defense announced that 1,351 soldiers had been killed on Ukrainian soil, along with all factions, experts and Western officials believe the real number was much higher.

