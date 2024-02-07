February 8, 2024

Who is journalist Tucker Carlson interviewing Vladimir Putin for first time since war broke out in Ukraine?

Rusty Knowles February 7, 2024 2 min read

American anchor Tucker Carlson, who is close to Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday, February 6 that he will be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Although Vladimir Putin has not given interviews to foreign journalists since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the highly controversial American host Tucker Carlson announced in an X-rated video from Moscow on February 6 that he would soon. President of Russia. However, the journalist did not provide any further information regarding the date of this interview. It will be done “soon”he said.

Conspiracy and Racial Theories

Several Telegram channels have already started rumors about the presence of Tucker Carlson in the Russian capital in recent days. Russian state media also widely reported the host's visit, publishing photos of him in particular at the airport and at the famous Bolshoi Theater. TF1.

During this interview, Tucker Carlson wants to discuss geopolitical and economic matters with the Russian president. The fifty-year-old became one of the most influential voices in conservative America, accused of popularizing conspiracy and racist theories. The Dauphine Libere.

“No One Tells the Truth”

Known for his many criticisms of US aid to Ukraine, he is very close to Donald Trump. “Most Americans are clueless, they don't know what's going on in the region, here in Russia or 600 miles away in Ukraine. They should know because they're paying a big price for it. Party. Nobody's telling the truth.He ruled in this four-minute video.

See also  LIVE - War in Ukraine: Kyiv forces announce recapture of three villages

“There are risks involved in conducting an interview like this. So we thought carefully for months.”The presenter adds. “We're not here because we love Vladimir Putin. We're here because we love America.”He concludes.

