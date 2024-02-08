Putin's interview with American host Tucker Carlson will be broadcast this Thursday

The host traveled to Moscow for the first interview by a Russian president with a Western journalist since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The interview will be published at midnight Paris time.

US anchor Tucker Carlson, who is close to Donald Trump, will broadcast an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin on his website on February 8, the former TV star announced on his Instagram account on Wednesday. The interview will be published at 6:00 p.m. Washington time (midnight in Paris), he said in a black-and-white post that showed the two men's faces.

Tucker Carlson, a longtime star anchor on Fox News Channel and a close friend of Donald Trump, recently traveled to Moscow for Vladimir Putin's first interview with a Western journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Tucker Carlson, who has repeatedly criticized US support for Ukraine in recent months, now has a show on X (formerly Twitter).

Two American journalists are still in custody

The White House said Wednesday that this new interview with Vladimir Putin is not necessary to understand “cruelty” of the Russian President. “It should be clear to everyone what Mr. Putin has done in Ukraine (must be) The artificial and ridiculous reasons he tries to justify” His move, John Kirby, a spokesman for the US administration, told reporters.

The US host's visit, a typical relay of conspiracy theories, was widely publicized by Russian state media. However, the Kremlin contradicted Tucker Carlson, who boasted that he was the only person willing to speak to the Russian president, saying he was receiving interview requests from Vladimir Putin from Western media. But for Tucker Carlson, A “A position at odds with the position of traditional Anglo-Saxon media”Russian President Dmitry Peskov's spokesman estimated.

Tucker Carlson's access conflicts with restrictions on other foreign journalists in Russia, where two American reporters, Ivan Kershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, were arrested and detained last year.