Pretoria accuses Israel of violating the Genocide Convention

The October 7 attack by Hamas cannot be justified.Violation» By Israel of the Genocide Convention, South Africa announced on Thursday to the UN Supreme Court. According to South Africa, Israel is in violation of commitments made under the United Nations Convention on Genocide signed in 1948 following the massacre. As a co-signatory to the treaty, Pretoria can sue Israel before the ICJ, which rules on inter-state conflicts.

“An armed attack on the territory of a State, however serious it may be (…) cannot justify a breach of the Convention.“, South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola confirmed before the International Court of Justice. “Israel's response to the October 7 attack crossed this line and violated the ConventionHe added during a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague. Pretoria hastily seized the ICJ to order Israel “Immediately cease military operations» In the Gaza Strip.

In its 84-page request, South Africa “Specific liability weight» Accusation and Condemnation of Genocide against Israel”Undoubtedly» Hamas attack on October 7. But Israel's actions in Gaza are objective”To destroy a substantial part of the Palestinian national, ethnic and racial group“, she alleges. South Africa speaks before the judges on Thursday and Israel on Friday. As this is an urgent procedure, the ICJ could rule in a few weeks.

Blinken visits Cairo, the final stop of his Middle East marathon

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Cairo on Thursday morning, the final leg of his diplomatic marathon in the Middle East devoted to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, accompanying journalists said.

Anthony Blinken, who is from Israel, visited nine countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the occupied West Bank before heading to the US to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. In the conflict in Gaza.

IDF neutralizes two accused journalistsTerrorist agents»

Two Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an attack in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, the Israeli military said on Wednesday.Terrorist agents» Affiliated with the Palestinian terrorist movement Hamas and its affiliate Islamic Jihad. Hamza Tahduh and Mustafa Turaiya, who worked as video journalists for several international media outlets including AFP, were killed in an attack on their car in the south of the Palestinian Territory on Sunday while on assignment for a Qatar channel.

“Before the strike, both were operating drones that posed an immediate threat to Israeli troops.», the army says in a press release. Asked by AFP about the type of drones used and the nature of the threat, the Israeli military responded late in the evening that it was investigating the point. “Hamza Tahtuh and Mustafa Durriyah (who) were identified as Gaza terrorist agents.», the army alleges. “Military intelligence confirmed that the two dead belonged to Gaza-based terrorist organizations and were actively involved in attacks against Israeli forces.”, according to this text. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken described the deaths of the two journalists.Unimaginable tragedy“.

Attacks inspired by the Islamic State were foiled by Israeli police

Israeli police announced on Thursday that they had foiled plans for attacks against police instigated by two Palestinians sympathetic to the Islamic State (IS) group who were arrested in December. 21 and 23 years old and living in East Jerusalem, the Israeli-occupied and annexed territory.The terrorists had prepared explosives and planned to target the security forces “, according to a joint report by police and the Shin Bet, Internal Security Service.

Two people were arrestedAbout a month ago » December 25 for one, the police and the Shin Bet for the other. “Both terrorists espoused the ideology of the Islamic State and consumed a large amount of content produced by the group via the Internet and Telegram abroad. », according to the police and the Shin Bet. They also examined sites that provided information on bomb-making.

The Israeli military has stepped up attacks in central Gaza

Early Thursday, Israeli warplanes stepped up attacks on the southern Gaza Strip's main city of Khan Younes and the epicenter of fighting in recent weeks, according to witnesses. Hamas said 62 people were killed overnight across Gaza. On Wednesday evening, the Palestinian Red Cross blamed the Israeli military for the death of six people, including four of its rescuers, in an attack on an ambulance in the center of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli soldiers in Gaza.

Menahem Kahana / AFP



“Battles are underground, on land, in very complex terrain, against an enemy that has prepared its defenses for a very long time and in a very organized manner.“, announced Israeli army chief Herzey Halevi during a visit to the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The UN Security Council demands a haltImmediately » Houthi attacks

On Wednesday, the UNImmediately» Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, targeting Yemeni rebels and requiring all states to respect an arms embargo.

There were 11 votes in favor and 4 abstentions for the resolution prepared by the United States and Japan.Demands an immediate end to the Houthis“Attacks”It impedes international trade and undermines rights and freedoms of navigation, as well as peace and security in the region.“.

