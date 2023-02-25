Biden rules out providing F16s to Ukraine ‘for now’

Cover Image: During the US President’s visit to Warsaw, Poland on February 22, 2023, Polish pro-Ukraine protesters called on Joe Biden to provide F16s to Q. ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL / REUTERS

A year after the start of the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian troops continue to show fierce resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that it was a victory over Russia “unavoidable”It will be given as its western partners “Keep their word and meet deadlines” Regarding the promised military aid. “ I really like (success) This year “, he said at a press conference.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that it was a victory over Russia “unavoidable”It will be given as its western partners “Keep their word and meet deadlines” Regarding the promised military aid. “ I really like (success) This year “, he said at a press conference. President Zelensky also paid tribute to Ukrainian soldiers and war dead in the morning. , during a ceremony in front of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kew. Other commemorations took place locally, notably in Bautza, where civilians were massacred by Russian troops.

, during a ceremony in front of St. Sophia Cathedral in Kew. Other commemorations took place locally, notably in Bautza, where civilians were massacred by Russian troops. Visit to Kiev, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the arrival of the first four Leopard 2 battle tanks. And that other tanks will come “In a few days”. Poland also said “ready” Ukraine has been asking for months for Ukrainian pilots to be trained on US F16s.

And that other tanks will come “In a few days”. Poland also said “ready” Ukraine has been asking for months for Ukrainian pilots to be trained on US F16s. Leaders of the G7 countries – Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom – He threatened that “Hard Costs” Countries that continue to help Russia avoid sanctions Due to his invasion of Ukraine.

– Germany, Canada, USA, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom – Due to his invasion of Ukraine. The United States joined its G7 allies and the European Union in announcing new sanctions against Russia. Washington is targeting Russian companies and individuals in the metallurgy, mining, military equipment and semiconductor sectors. The EU will specifically target technologies and equipment with dual civilian and military use and propaganda and disinformation.

Washington is targeting Russian companies and individuals in the metallurgy, mining, military equipment and semiconductor sectors. The EU will specifically target technologies and equipment with dual civilian and military use and propaganda and disinformation. China calls for Russia-Ukraine peace talks , prompting respect for Ukrainian territorial integrity and Russian security claims. A hitherto unsolvable equation. Westerners mostly rejected the initiative, but Mr. Zelensky ruled “necessary” of “for work” with Beijing. beside him, Moscow said “rejoice” China’s efforts to end the war However, Moscow insists on the need to recognize the annexation of the four Ukrainian territories it claims.

, prompting respect for Ukrainian territorial integrity and Russian security claims. A hitherto unsolvable equation. beside him, However, Moscow insists on the need to recognize the annexation of the four Ukrainian territories it claims. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called “Fair Peace” During a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart.

During a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart. Russian diplomacy has accused Kyiv of wanting to militarily attack neighboring Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist territory of Moldova with a group in Moscow. The pro-Western Moldovan government has denied the allegations.

Catch our live yesterday by clicking this link.

Read our articles, analysis and reports on the war in Ukraine

Reporting. “Ukraine is a sovereign country with longstanding ties to Africa.” : In Pretoria, Kiev tries to rally to its cause

Grandstand. “The war in Ukraine is forcing the left to decide whether to continue or reject its historically honorable anti-fascist struggle”

encryptions. Ermak-McFall, the sanctions group that worries Moscow

encryptions. The Dnieper, a river that became a front line between the Russians and the Ukrainians

true Atlantic alliance tested by Russian fire

Interview. Nobel Peace Prize Winner Oleksandra Madvichuk: “Russia fears freedom”

true The “Road Scene” European by Vladislav Vlasiuk, “Ban Counsel” of President Zelensky

Grandstand. “In today’s Russia, there are literally millions of people who share the European vision”

Review. In the magazine “story”Consequences of the Return of War in Europe

Infographics. Resolution on Russia at the UN: Which countries have changed their positions since March 2022?

encryptions. In Russia, propaganda is used to incite hatred against a government “Ukrainian Nazi”

true After a year of war in Ukraine, diplomatic deadlock at the UN

Reporting. Rima Abdul Malak in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian cultural actors

Grandstand. “No Punishment for Russia’s Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine”

Reporting. In photos, a year’s war as seen from Russia

Internet. Making sense of the year-long war in Ukraine

true The answers to “the world” For your frequently asked questions