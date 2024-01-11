In the Red Sea, British and US forces repulsed a “massive offensive” by the Houthis

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Houthis have stepped up attacks in the Red Sea to cut off international maritime traffic, claiming they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

British and US forces shot down 18 drones and three missiles launched by the Houthis in the Red Sea on Tuesday evening, the British government said on Wednesday.A massive attack» Yemeni rebels to date. On Wednesday, the UNImmediately» Houthi attacks.

“overnight», British ship HMS Diamond and American warshipsIt has successfully repulsed the largest offensive by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea so far“, British Defense Minister Grant Shabbs wrote on the social networkDiamond has repelled several drone attacks on her and merchant ships in the area», the said minister added that there was no damage to the British ship and no injuries to the crew.

The US military indicated hours earlier that 18 drones and three missiles launched by the Houthis were shot down as part of the attack.Complicated“. Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attackBig number» Missiles and drones target US ship.Provided support» For Israel in the war against Hamas.

Inside HMS Diamond, 10 October.

UK Ministry of Defense / Reuters



He did not specify the date or location of the attack, but the Houthi leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, assured AFP that the events were the same as those reported by US and British forces. The insurgents announced their actions as “”The first response to the treacherous attack on our forces on 31 December“. That day, responding to a merchant ship's request for assistance, US Navy helicopters sank three Houthi boats, killing ten crewmen.

Twenty-sixth Attack

The latest attack came as US diplomat Anthony Blinken was on a regional tour aimed at preventing the spread of war between Israel and Hamas. “Houthis, support IranLaunched an Iranian-designed complex offensive in the South Red Sea using drones, anti-ship missiles and an anti-ship ballistic missile.“, the US military command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) pointed out. Tuesday evening's attack was the 26th since mid-January targeting commercial maritime traffic in the Red Sea, CENTCOM said.

“Enough is enough. We must be clear with the Houthis that this must stop, and my simple message to them today is: prepare», Grand Shops was threatened on Sky News Channel. “There is no doubt that Iran is behind the incidents in the Red Sea“, he added. Anthony Blinken also blamed Iran.to retain“And T'”to encourage» Attacks on the Red Sea.

“These attacks are supported and encouraged by Iran in terms of technology, equipment, intelligence and information, and they have a real impact on the population.“, he told reporters in Bahrain. The drones and missiles were shot down by warplanes from the US aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower, three US destroyers and a British frigate HMS Diamond, Centcom said in a statement.

Read moreRed Sea: 18 carriers transit Africa to avoid attacks by Houthi rebels

International sea traffic has declined

Since the start of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, the Houthis, who control much of Yemen and say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians, have stepped up attacks in the Red Sea to cut off international maritime traffic. of Gaza.

Container shipping in the Red Sea has fallen by about 70% since mid-November due to attacks by Houthi rebels targeting merchant ships in the region, consultancy firm president Amy Daniel said on Wednesday. “Ro-Ro – vessels carrying vehicles – in the Red Sea has dropped by 90%. They will no longer pass through this area», according to Amy Daniel. He estimates that the total number of carriers in the Red Sea — total carriers — has dropped by 15% since the Houthi offensive began in response to Israeli bombardments of Gaza. Only oil tankers use the Suez Canal, which is accessible from the Red Sea, as before.

Israel sworeto exterminate» Hamas has launched an unprecedented offensive on Israeli soil, killing 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures. Incessant Israeli shelling has killed more than 23,210 people in Gaza, mainly women, children and adolescents, according to the Hamas Health Ministry.

The United States, Israel's first ally, formed an international coalition in December to protect maritime traffic from Houthi attacks in this strategic zone, through which 12% of world trade passes. “Another warship, HMS Richmond, is on its way to the Red Sea,” the British defense minister announced Tuesday evening.attacks» of the Houthis.