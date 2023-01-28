LIVE – War in Ukraine: Fierce battle for control of Voukleder in the east of the country

The new US ambassador to Moscow is to meet with the Russian deputy foreign minister
Lynn Tracy, the new US ambassador to Moscow, will meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabko next week, a Russian news agency reported on Saturday. RIA news.
The meeting is scheduled for early next week, but no exact date has been set.
The new US ambassador arrived in Moscow earlier this week, and Joe Biden announced the delivery of new tanks to Ukraine.
EU wants accountability for ‘heinous’ crimes in Ukraine established soon
Justice ministers said on Friday that the European Union is demanding that responsibility for “heinous” crimes in Ukraine be established as soon as possible. Reuters.
“It is absolutely necessary to establish accountability for the heinous international crimes and atrocities we are witnessing in Ukraine,” the Irish justice minister said, before noting that “the war crimes are clear and obvious.”
27 justice ministers met in Sweden on Friday, less than a month after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Exiled Russian cartoonist Victoria Lomasko receives price of courage at Angouleme festival
Exiled Russian cartoonist Victoria Lomasko won this Saturday the Prize for Artistic Courage, which is presented every year on the sidelines of the International Comics Festival in Angouleme, Sarande, from January 26 to 29.
The 44-year-old comic book writer is known for his critical view of society and power in Russia and other former Soviet republics, which has been exposed in reports published by several foreign media outlets.
He left Russia in March 2022, after the outbreak of the invasion of Ukraine, and now lives in Germany.
>> Our full article can be found here.
New Belgian aid for 93 million euros: Zelensky says Belgium is “grateful”
The Ukrainian president said this Saturday that he was “thankful” to Belgium for civilian aid and a new promise to supply missiles, machine guns, ammunition and armored vehicles.
Thanks to the decision of the Belgian government to greatly strengthen defense support, Alexandre de Croux (note of the Belgian Prime Minister) made it possible to “liberate Ukrainian territory”, he said. “Thanks guys!”
The new Belgian defense initiative announced on Friday is worth 93.8 million euros, bringing Belgium’s total aid since the start of the war in February 2022 to nearly 228 million.
At least three people were killed in a Russian attack on a residential building in the east of the country
At least three people were killed in a Russian strike on a residential building in the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, the regional governor announced.
Pavlo Kyrilenko insists telegram A building and hotel were affected by the strike and emergency services are on the scene.
North Korea condemns Washington’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine
North Korea on Friday condemned Washington’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine, saying the US was fomenting a “proxy war” to destroy Russia.
Washington is “crossing yet another red line,” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong said in a statement Friday, accusing the United States of being responsible for the war in Ukraine.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden promised to send 31 Abrams tanks, one of the US military’s most powerful and sophisticated combat vehicles, to Kyiv.
Why is France reluctant to deliver Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine?
Until now, Ukrainian hopes have focused mainly on strengthening Western heavy tanks. Start with German Panther-2s. Now there is Ukraine Guaranteed That these will be satisfactory, she asks for fighters.
“We must allow Ukraine to deliver long-range missiles, that is important. We must (…) make it possible to send fighter jets,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Wednesday.
However France is reluctant to deliver its Mirage 2000.
>> Read the rest in our full article.
The Ukrainian ambassador to France announced that 321 heavy tanks had been promised by the West.
Ukraine’s ambassador to France, Vadim Omelchenko, told the BFMTV program on Friday that more than 300 tanks. Western countries in the queue vowed to stand up to Russian soldiers.
“Today, several countries have officially confirmed the agreement to supply 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” the ambassador told our antenna.
However, Ukraine should be patient. “As for delivery times, they vary from case to case,” he said.
>> Find out more Our post.
Wagner, a deserter from the group, claims to have seen his comrades shot as they tried to escape from the front.
A former Russian mercenary from the Wagner group who took refuge in Norway says he saw some of his comrades shot as they tried to flee the Ukrainian front, he assures his lawyer. Reuters.
Andrei Medvedev, 26, fled Russia to seek asylum near Oslo, Norway in mid-January. He says he fears for his life to see Russian prisoners enlisted by Wagner’s group being killed or mistreated.
He was arrested under immigration law and released by Norwegian police this week.
IOC does not respond to Ukraine’s call for 2024 Olympics, Zelensky invites its leader to Ukrainian front
Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday denounced the “hypocrisy” of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The group did not respond to repeated calls from the Ukrainian president Ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Olympics.
“It is obvious that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood,” Volodymyr Zelensky denounced in his daily video address.
“I’m calling Mr. Bagmouth so he can see with his own eyes that there is no neutrality,” he added, calling the head of the IOC to a city considered one of the hottest in the war with Russia.
>> View full article Here.
Emmanuel Macron promises to “continue to talk with Russia”.
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Friday to “talk to Russia” and called on China to speak out against its “imperialist war” in Ukraine, sparking criticism.
“All our countries have a position of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity (…), whatever friendships, alliances, we can develop”, he said during a reception at the Élysée during the Lunar New Year event. year.
“In other times some people have been able to criticize me for talking to Russia, and I will continue to talk to Russia,” he promised.
>> Find our full article on the topic Here.
Poland to deliver 60 more tanks to Ukraine
Sixty tanks, including 14 German-made Panther 2 tanks, 30 PT-91, a modernized version of the Soviet T-72, to Poland and Ukraine.
The decision was welcomed by Volodymyr Zelensky. “Thanks (…) for the important decisions to supply Ukraine with 60 Polish tanks, including 30 PT-91s and 14 Panthers,” he tweeted.
Fierce fighting for control of eastern Ukraine’s Voukledar
Ukrainian troops are engaged in a “fierce” clash with Russian forces, trying to capture Voukledar, southwest of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has intensified in recent days.
“Vougledar will soon become a very important new victory for us,” Denis Pushilin, head of the Moscow-appointed Donetsk region, said on Friday.
Both sides claim victory, but Kiev says the city is contested.
