LIVE – War in Ukraine: Moscow accuses Kyiv of killing 14 at hospital in Donbass

Three people were killed in the Russian strike

Three people were killed and at least fourteen wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Konstantinivka in eastern Ukraine, the region’s governor announced on Saturday.

“The Russians opened fire on the residential area, damaging four-story buildings, a hotel, garages and vehicles,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrilenko said on social media. “Three civilians were killed. At least two were injured,” he added, later reviewing the toll and putting the number of injured at 14.