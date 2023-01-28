LIVE – War in Ukraine: Moscow accuses Kyiv of killing 14 at hospital in Donbass

Today
Three people were killed in the Russian strike
Three people were killed and at least fourteen wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Konstantinivka in eastern Ukraine, the region’s governor announced on Saturday.
“The Russians opened fire on the residential area, damaging four-story buildings, a hotel, garages and vehicles,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrilenko said on social media. “Three civilians were killed. At least two were injured,” he added, later reviewing the toll and putting the number of injured at 14.
Moscow blames Ukraine for strike on hospital
Russia accuses the Ukrainian army of attacking a hospital in the Lugansk region in Ukraine’s separatist east, killing 14 people and wounding 24 others.
On Saturday morning, the Russian military said in a statement that “Ukrainian armed forces deliberately hit a local hospital building with Himars rocket launchers” in the town of Novodar, Luhansk region. The strike left “14 patients and medical staff dead and 24 injured”.
A threat to western tanks
Pyotr Tolstoy, the Russian Deputy Speaker of the Duma, who was invited at LCI this Friday, warned: Western tanks “to burn”. He expressed regret that these goods were sent to Ukraine “to prolong the war” And a sure defeat for Ukraine.
Update on the war in Ukraine
Fierce fighting took place in eastern Ukraine to capture Voukleder. In France, Emmanuel Macron said he wanted to continue talking to Russia despite the war. Find highlights from the last 24 hours.
Struggle for control of Wuklader in eastern Ukraine
Fierce fighting broke out on Friday for control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Vukletar. Russian forces have been intensifying their offensive for several days to capture key areas in eastern Ukraine.
Both sides claim victory, but Kiev says the city is contested.
High risk deliveries
The West has promised to supply Kyiv with dozens of tanks. Delivery of several tons of these machines on Ukrainian soil, but their maintenance, promises to be complicated. Find a report from our special correspondents.
Macron says he will continue to talk to Russia
French President Emmanuel Macron made the pledge on Friday “Talk to Russia”Despite the criticism it raises, China has called to speak out against it “Imperial War” In Ukraine.
“There is a position that respects (…) the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all our countries (…) whatever friendships, alliances, we can develop”He said during a reception at the Élysée to mark the Lunar New Year.
“Other times some people have been able to blame me for talking to Russia, and I will continue to talk to Russia.”, added Emmanuel Macron. He was one of the few Western heads of state to keep in touch with Kremlin master Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Fighter jets: Germany says no
According to a German newspaper, Suddeutsche ZeitungGerman defense minister rules out Germany sending fighter jets to Ukraine. “no way”would have said.
Hello and this live reception dedicated to the war in Ukraine. Here are the highlights and pictures of the clash and its aftermath.
“Tv expert. Writer. Extreme gamer. Subtly charming web specialist. Student. Evil coffee buff.”
More Stories
LIVE – War in Ukraine: Fierce battle for control of Voukleder in the east of the country
“There is no neutrality,” replied Volodymyr Zelensky to the president of the IOC
Denmark is in talks with Israeli Elbit to replace its French Caesars