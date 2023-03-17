Cover Image: File photo taken on October 12, 2022 shows two MiG-29 fighter jets taking part in a NATO air defense exercise near the Lask air base in central Poland. Radoslaw Joswiak / AFP

Slovakia to deliver thirteen MiG-29s to Ukraine Slovakia became the second North Atlantic Treaty Organization country, after Poland, to take such a decision.

Slovakia became the second North Atlantic Treaty Organization country, after Poland, to take such a decision. The US has again rejected the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine’s forces After the end of the Polish government. “It doesn’t change our analysis. It’s not on the table.”White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

After the end of the Polish government. “It doesn’t change our analysis. It’s not on the table.”White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Russia awards Su-27 pilots after drone incident in Black Sea A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone that went down after being hit by a Russian plane on Tuesday has been found near Sevastopol, Crimea, a local news site reported Thursday. ForPost.

A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone that went down after being hit by a Russian plane on Tuesday has been found near Sevastopol, Crimea, a local news site reported Thursday. ForPost. One person was killed and several others were injured in the Donetsk region. Pavlo Kyrilenko, the head of the regional military administration, announced on Friday that there had been two shelling attacks on Kostiantynivka in the Horlivka sector. telegram.

Pavlo Kyrilenko, the head of the regional military administration, announced on Friday that there had been two shelling attacks on Kostiantynivka in the Horlivka sector. telegram. The situation on the front line in the Zaporizhia region is under control Anatoly Gurdyev explained. “Yesterday [jeudi], 122 such attacks were recorded across the interaction.Zaporizhia acting mayor said on Friday telegram.

Anatoly Gurdyev explained. “Yesterday [jeudi], 122 such attacks were recorded across the interaction.Zaporizhia acting mayor said on Friday telegram. The United Nations office in Geneva held discussions in this regard on Friday Renewal of agreement allowing safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

Renewal of agreement allowing safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week Chat with Vladimir Putin “Deepening Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation between Russia and China” Specifically “On the international scene”.

