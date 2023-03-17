March 17, 2023

Planes supplied to Kiev by Poland and Slovakia will be ‘destroyed’, Kremlin spokesman says

Rusty Knowles March 17, 2023 2 min read

Cover Image: File photo taken on October 12, 2022 shows two MiG-29 fighter jets taking part in a NATO air defense exercise near the Lask air base in central Poland. Radoslaw Joswiak / AFP

  • Slovakia to deliver thirteen MiG-29s to Ukraine Slovakia became the second North Atlantic Treaty Organization country, after Poland, to take such a decision.
  • The US has again rejected the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine’s forcesAfter the end of the Polish government. “It doesn’t change our analysis. It’s not on the table.”White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
  • Russia awards Su-27 pilots after drone incident in Black Sea A U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone that went down after being hit by a Russian plane on Tuesday has been found near Sevastopol, Crimea, a local news site reported Thursday. ForPost.
  • One person was killed and several others were injured in the Donetsk region. Pavlo Kyrilenko, the head of the regional military administration, announced on Friday that there had been two shelling attacks on Kostiantynivka in the Horlivka sector. telegram.
  • The situation on the front line in the Zaporizhia region is under controlAnatoly Gurdyev explained. “Yesterday [jeudi], 122 such attacks were recorded across the interaction.Zaporizhia acting mayor said on Friday telegram.
  • The United Nations office in Geneva held discussions in this regard on Friday Renewal of agreement allowing safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports.
  • Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week Chat with Vladimir Putin “Deepening Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation between Russia and China” Specifically “On the international scene”.

Find our live coverage from yesterday by clicking this link.

