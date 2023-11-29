Images of residents of northern Gaza returning to their devastated neighborhoods

For many Gazans, these few days of respite were an opportunity to try to return to their homes in the north of the enclave and realize that their neighborhoods had finally been destroyed by fighting and bombing.

A cease-fire coming to an end. Extending for two days, the ceasefire in Gaza that allowed the release of dozens of hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks was a breath of fresh air for the people of Gaza, where humanitarianism prevailed. The situation is even more complicated.

“We ask that all Jews and Arabs live equally. We do not ask for war, we want to live in safety and peace like all people in the world,” said Abu Khaled, who lives in the enclave. , residents of the Gaza Strip fear renewed fighting in the next few hours, as do 2 million others.

“What are we going to do?”

For many, the ceasefire is also an opportunity to try to return to their homes in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, an area that has been gradually evacuated by the Israeli army, to recover some personal effects. Often, neighborhoods are unrecognizable and homes are destroyed by blasts.

“Our apartments have been destroyed. Where can I go? What can I do? My wife and I have six children, what are we going to do?” asks Yasser Felfel, another resident.

For others, this temporary lull is also an opportunity to return to “normal” life, whereas morning temperatures in Gaza are around 10°C and food runs out. Occasionally, a market has developed in the streets, but only a few fruits and vegetables fill the stalls.

“We have had no water, no food, no flour for ten days. The situation is difficult, very difficult. We are stuck here, but we still have to try to live, nobody is helping us,” laments Achraf Selim.

On Tuesday, the UN It called for a permanent ceasefire and assured that aid entering Gaza during the ceasefire would not be “sufficient” for the entire population.

“Continuing to the End”

A ceasefire agreement negotiated with the support of Egypt and the United States has already helped free 60 Israeli hostages and 180 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

In the Gaza Strip, everyone now fears a return to fighting and bombing once the cease-fire ends, especially as the possibility of a cease-fire desired by the international community seems to be fading by the day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the Palestinian territories, vowed that Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip would continue “until victory.”