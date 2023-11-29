Finland has announced the closure of its last open border crossing with Russia

The Finnish prime minister made good on his threat, accusing Moscow of planning a “hybrid attack” by sending undocumented migrants to the border.

The threat was carried out. After saying it was ready to close its border with Russia on Monday, November 27, Finland finally announced that it would close its last open border crossing with Russia from the night of Wednesday, November 29 to Thursday, November 30. At issue: He accused Moscow of plotting “Hybrid Attack” By sending undocumented immigrants to the border. The Raja-Guseppi border crossing will remain closed until December 13, Finland’s Interior Minister Mari Randanen said.

1,000 undocumented asylum seekers, mainly from Somalia, Iraq and Yemen, have arrived along the 1,340-kilometer eastern border that separates the two countries since early August, Finnish officials said. “The phenomenon seen in recent weeks at the border must stop”Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo noted on Tuesday “Equipment migration from Russia continues”. “Sometimes decisions are irrational”Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khrushko, cited by Russian agents for his role, responded.

Asylum seekers must claim protection “Border crossings open for air and sea traffic”That means ports and airports, according to a government press release.