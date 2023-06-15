US says Kyiv has capability to continue offensive despite losses

Ukraine has the ability to continue the offensive despite losses
According to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, despite the initial losses, Ukraine still has sufficient capability and firepower to carry out its counterattack. “This is a war. So we know it will hurt both sides., he underlined during the press conference at the end of the meeting of the members of the contact group for Ukraine. On this occasion, Oleksii Reznikov and Ukrainian military commanders briefed the Allies and their partners on the situation on the ground and outlined their military requirements.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said his forces were repulsing the attack and that Ukrainian casualties had occurred. “catastrophe”. Moscow is responsible for the supply of German Panther tanks and American Bradley tanks to Ukrainian forces. “I think the Russians showed the same five vehicles about a thousand times from ten different angles”American Lloyd teased Austin. “Ukrainians still have better combat capability, better combat power”, he said. Mr Austin stressed the potential of Ukrainians “Recovery and Repair of Damaged Equipment”. “War is unpredictable and we will continue to give Ukraine what it needs to win”He promised. “The crime is in its infancy. The fighting is very violent and takes a long time.US Army Chief of Staff Mark Milley warned.
According to Special site OryxCharting these losses from battlefield photos or videos, Kiev lost 4 recently delivered German Panther tanks, 2 French AMX-10 RC FR reconnaissance tanks, and more than 70 Western infantry fighting tanks.
“We need armored vehicles, anti-tank weapons and ammunition to defend our territory and find a way home for the Russians.”, the Ukrainian minister said in a tweet. The United States announced $325 million worth of supplies, armored vehicles and ammunition. Germany, the UK, Poland, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Italy have also announced donations. Mr. Reznikov welcomed and welcomed these assurances “important news” of “Bird Alliance” Created by Denmark and the Netherlands to train Ukrainian pilots on US F-16 fighter jets. Training is set to begin this summer, however “It will take time”Lloyd Austin insisted. “It is premature to announce the dates of delivery of the devices”General Milley declared for his part.
