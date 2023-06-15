Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s has already “started”, NATO chief assures

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Thursday, June 15 that Ukrainian pilots have begun training on F-16s. “the beginning”. On the sidelines of the Defense Ministers’ Summit in Brussels (Belgium), he did not provide any details on the training countries during his statement to the press. However, the head of the Atlantic Alliance recalled that no decision had been made yet. These devices were taken for delivery to the Ukrainian army. However, several EU countries have expressed their willingness to provide these aircraft. Follow our life.

Ukrainian army “Advancing” at the front despite “powerful resistance”. Russian troops. Ukrainian forces advanced from there “more than three kilometers” In the Pakmud region of eastern Ukraine for the past ten days, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Khanna Malir told a press conference on Thursday. In the South, she reported “Gradual but some progress” of the Ukrainian army, though “The enemy is putting up strong resistance”.

IAEA Director General arrives at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. Rafael Croci arrived on Thursday afternoon as part of an inspection visit, Ukrainian operator Energoatom announced. His visit was postponed twice for security reasons. The director general of the IAEA, who has already visited this giant power plant several times, must determine whether it is at risk, especially from the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. The water level in the cooling pond, which is currently stationary, will be monitored.

Moscow says local “elections” will be held in the occupied territories on September 10. Russia’s election commission announced on Thursday that it would hold local “elections” on September 10 in territories occupied by Russia in Ukraine and which it has said will be annexed in September 2022. These polls are aimed at electing regional legislatures, according to the organization. The municipal councils, though fighting broke out in these regions, were Luhansk and Donetsk in the east, Zaporizhia and Kherson in the south.

kyiv claims to have shot down one cruise missile and 20 Russian explosive drones overnight. Three missiles again hit the birthplace of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kriviy Rik, a town in the Dnipropetrovsk region. touched “Two industrial companies that have nothing to do with the military”, Oleksandre Vilkoul, head of the city’s military administration, said on Telegram on Thursday. A 38-year-old man has been hospitalized with injuries, but his life is not in danger, he added.