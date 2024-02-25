Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia had plans for Ukrainian counter-offensive

Update the situation on Sunday morning, February 25

The G7 pledged that Saturday, February 24, would be the anniversary of the Russian invasion “Bring it [à Moscou] Cost of War » In Ukraine, following a virtual summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his allies to provide military aid. “time” To his weakened country at the dawn of the Third Year War.

“We will continue to raise the cost of war [pour la Russie], This has been demonstrated by the sanctions we have recently adopted to reduce its sources of revenue and prevent its efforts to build up its war machine.G7 leaders a Joint Statement. Kyiv's allies have also condemned and pledged aid to Moscow from Tehran, Beijing and Pyongyang.“Act Against Third-Party Actors Supporting Russia's War”.

Demonstrations in support of Ukraine across Europe

Thousands of people demonstrated in France and Europe on Saturday to show their support for Ukraine, two years after Moscow's troops invaded the country.

In Paris, a few thousand people marched between the Places de la République and the Bastille in a quiet, sometimes broken silence. “Putin is the killer!” » Or some “Russia is out of Ukraine!” ».

New bilateral agreements with Ukraine

Faced with the needs of his country and its military, Mr. Zelensky cemented his alliances by signing bilateral defense agreements with Canada and Italy on Saturday, as he has already done with several European countries such as Germany or France. Canada will provide Kyiv with approximately $2.2 billion (approximately 2 billion euros) in financial and military aid in 2024. See also The far-right AfD party is making headway, a significant setback for Olaf Scholes' SDP

Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union (EU) would pay 4.5 billion euros to Kyiv in March, the first tranche of a 50 billion euro envelope approved on February 27. During the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the European Diplomatic Head, Joseph Borrell, reaffirmed the EU's full solidarity with Ukraine. The EU pledged to deliver one million bombs to Kiev last year, but is expected to reach half of that target by next month's deadline.

Russian power rejoices; The opposition was destroyed

Faced with Ukraine's difficulties, Russia has prided itself on increasing its offensive on the front and claiming victories, notably the February 17 capture of the fortress city of Avdiivka. “Goodness is on our side”Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the announcement during a visit to his troops, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin congratulated him again “Hero” Those fighting against Ukraine. About 500,000 men signed up in 2023 and about 50,000 in January this year alone.

Three weeks before the Russian presidential election in mid-March, Mr. In Moscow on Saturday, police arrested several people, including journalists, as the wives of soldiers mobilized from Ukraine gathered to demand their return.

Ukraine has struck a major Russian steel plant in the west of the country