Israeli army plans to 'evacuate' civilians from 'war zones' in Gaza

In Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, on February 25, 2024. Mohammed Abed/AFP

The Israeli army came up with a plan“evacuation” Public “War Zones” In the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's services announced Monday, February 26, that it was determined to launch a military offensive against the more populous city of Rafah.

Army “He presented to the War Cabinet a plan for the evacuation of people from the war zones in the Gaza Strip and a plan for future operations.”The Prime Minister's Office said in a brief statement, without providing details.

The announcement comes ahead of an expected Israeli offensive on Rafah, in the south of the Palestinian territory, where nearly 1.5 million Palestinians are displaced, according to the UN. Fresh bombings targeted the city on Sunday.

Despite several international warnings, Mr. Netanyahu wants to launch a ground operation against the city, backed by Egypt's closed border. “The Last Castle” of Hamas. There will only be one attack “late” He announced on Sunday on American channel CBS that a ceasefire currently under negotiation would end. By initiating this action, Israel will be “a few weeks” A “Total Victory” On Hamas, he said.

Many voices, including the US, Israel's key allies and the UN, are concerned about the fate of people in Rafah during the ground offensive. “There's room” So the public “Go north of Rafah and go to the areas where we ended up fighting”Mr. Netanyahu said on CBS.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers Egypt is creating a buffer zone in the Sinai in anticipation of a possible influx of refugees from Gaza Add to your selections See also The first Russian soldier to be tried for war crimes says 'truthfully forgive'

According to Washington, a “general basis” for an armistice had been found

At the same time, mediating countries are trying to reach a compromise from both sides. Representatives from Egypt, Qatar and the United States, as well as representatives from Israel and Hamas, resumed talks in Doha on Sunday. “Meetings will continue in Cairo”According to a television station close to Egyptian intelligence, AlQahera News.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, “Middle Earth” The discovery was made during a recent meeting in Paris between representatives of Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar “Outlines” A possible deal for the release of the hostages and “Temporary Ceasefire”. “There should be indirect discussions between Qatar and Egypt with Hamas, because ultimately, they have to agree to release the hostages. This work is in progress”He added on CNN.

Qatar's Emir, Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to hold further talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers Israel-Hamas War: Fatah and Islamist Movement Increase Ties Aiming for Palestinian Reconciliation Add to your selections

According to a Hamas source, there are discussions on the first phase of a plan drawn up by mediators in January for a six-week ceasefire on the release of Palestinian hostages and prisoners held by Israel and entry into Gaza. Large-scale humanitarian aid.

World application Morning of the world Each morning, select 20 must-have articles Download the app

But for a deal to be reached, Israel must first release all hostages and has warned that a pause in fighting does not mean the end of the war. Hamas, for its part, is demanding a complete ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the lifting of the blockade imposed by Israel since 2007, and safe shelter for hundreds of thousands of civilians displaced by the war.

UN warns of risk of famine

Since the beginning of the war, the Gaza Strip has suffered a major humanitarian disaster and 2.2 million people, the majority of the population, are under threat. “Mass Starvation”, UN On Sunday, according to an Agence France-Presse reporter, hundreds of people, driven by hunger, fled northern Gaza. International aid, which enters in trickles and drops from Egypt via Rafah, is subject to Israel's green light and its distribution to the north is almost impossible due to destruction and fighting.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers The Gaza Strip is starving after a four-and-a-half-month siege by the Israeli army Add to your selections

Palestinians in Gaza have told AFP in recent days that they are forced to eat leaves, livestock fodder and even draft animals for food. However, famine may still exist “abandoned” If Israel allows humanitarian organizations to enter Gaza “Significant Help”UN Day for Palestinian Refugees on Sunday UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.

The war was sparked on Oct. 7 by an unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas commandos who infiltrated from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally drawn from official Israeli data. During the attack, around 250 people were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. According to Israel, 130 hostages, 31 of whom are believed to have died, are still being held there.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas, which has been in power in Gaza since 2007 and which it, along with the United States and the European Union, considers a terrorist organization. According to the Hamas Health Ministry, Israeli strikes in Gaza since Oct. 7 have killed 29,692 people, the majority civilians — a figure that could not be verified from an independent source, including civilians and militants.

Also Read | The article is reserved for our subscribers Flight of Liberation: Young Gazans on a plane evacuating the sick and wounded to Abu Dhabi Add to your selections