In Kherson, Russian strikes left two dead and the city lost electricity

Update on the situation – Le Figaro Provides an update on the latest information from journalists, Ukrainian and Russian reports, Western sources and international organizations.

Kherson lost and lost electricity after Russian bombings, Donetsk bombarded by the Ukrainian army, the latter expects a new strike on Kiev in early 2023. Le Figaro Taking stock conflict in Ukraine, Thursday, December 15, 2022.

to do Kherson, the city of two dead and electrocuted by Russian strikes

GersonA major city in southern Ukraine recently taken over by Kyiv came under heavy Russian strikes again on Thursday, killing two people and cutting off power in the middle of winter.

Several explosions rocked the city on the Dnieper River, about 500 kilometers from Kew, on Thursday, as the crow flies, particularly affecting its centre. “The enemy again attacked the center of the city, 100 meters from the building of the regional administrationThe bombardment had already been carried out the previous day, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine Kyrillo Tymoshenko said in a telegram, “Two died“.

Smoke rises after the December 14 strike in Kherson. Social Media / Reuters

A few hours later, regional governor Yaroslav Yanushevich announced a new “Heavy shelling» As a targetCritical infrastructure site“. first,”Kherson is completely without electricity“, he said in Telegram.

Here, as elsewhere in Ukraine, Russia is targeting with its missiles drone In priority, since October and in a series of humiliating reversals, the energy infrastructures of its neighbors were invaded on February 24. Millions of Ukrainians now have only a few hours of electricity a day, and suffer from heat and water cuts as winter sets in.

One killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

Ukrainian shelling kills at least one civilian and injures nine others Donetsk. This was announced by the pro-Russian authorities of this separatist stronghold in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops fired 40 rockets, according to Alexei Kulemchin, head of the Donetsk administration.graduateOn the city. “At 7am, they subjected the center of Donetsk to the heaviest bombardment since 2014.“, the year the city came under the control of pro-Russian separatists, sparking a conflict with Kyiv, Alexei Kulemchin said on Telegram.

Hundreds of civilians were executed at the beginning of the war, the UN said

Hundreds of civilians were summarily executed in the first months of Russian forces’ invasion of Ukraine.Possible war crimesUN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Dürk said Thursday.

The UN commission of inquiry has recorded 441 summary executions and killings in three regions of Ukraine between February 24 and the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on April 6, Volger Turk pointed out in a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council (HRC).

The murders of 341 men, 72 women, 20 boys and eight girls were documented in 102 towns and villages in Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions during this period. “The true numbers could be higher and we are working to verify 198 murders in these areas.“, noted the High Commissioner. In the only suburb of Kew, at PutsaInvestigators have documented the deaths of 73 civilians and are working to confirm 105 more cases, where hundreds of bodies were found after the Russian army pulled out in March.

Ukrainian military chief says he expects another Russian attack on Q in early 2023

Valery Zalushny, chief of staff of the Ukrainian army, said on Thursday that he expects a new Russian offensive in Kiev in the first months of 2023, while fighting has been piling up for months in the east and south. Ukraine.

“A very important strategic task for us is to build up reserves and prepare for war, which will happen in February, at best March, and at worst at the end of January.Valery Salujny said in an interview with the British weekly The Economist. “I have no doubt they will try to take Q again“, he supported.

In this interview, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army said,We have done all the calculations: how many tanks, how many cannons are needed and so onTo thwart this potential attack. In late February, the Russian military launched an invasion of Ukraine, particularly with the aim of quickly capturing Kiev by its troops launched north from neighboring Belarus.

Poland: Police chief hospitalized after Ukraine gift item explodes

Polish police chief Jaroslaw Simczyk was hospitalized with minor injuries A blast of a present The Polish Interior Ministry said on Thursday that it had been received from a senior Ukrainian official. “An explosion occurred in a room adjacent to the office of the Inspector General of Police yesterday morning at 7.50 am.“, according to an official press release. “On December 11-12, one of the police commander’s gifts exploded while on duty in Ukraine.“, adds this text.

Jaroslav Simczyk met with Ukrainian police and emergency service officials during the visit.A gift from one of the heads of the Ukrainian services“, the ministry said. The report described the injuries of the Inspector General of Police.the lightAnd indicates that he is in the hospital for observation. A civilian employee of the National Police Headquarters also sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization. “The Polish side asked the Ukrainian side for an explanation“, the Ministry indicates.

