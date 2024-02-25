LIVE – War in Ukraine: Kyiv hopes US won't “give up” in Russia's face

This Sunday, kyiv says half of promised western weapons were delivered late. For his part, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Simehal says he is confident the United States will not “abandon” his country in the face of Russia. Follow the latest information on the conflict.

Kyiv turns its trust in Washington Ukraine is confident the US will not “give up” in Russia's face and will eventually vote for $60 billion in aid, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chmygal blocked in Congress on Sunday. “We are deeply confident that the United States will not abandon Ukraine in terms of financial and military support,” Chmygal said at a forum in Kyiv dedicated to the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of the country. Very significant delays in deliveries Ukraine's Defense Minister Roustam Umerov said on Sunday that half of Western weapons promised to Ukraine are being delivered late. Because of these delays, “we're losing people, we're losing territories,” he added. London is happy to further freeze Russian assets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday called on the West to be “bold” by seizing frozen Russian assets for redistribution to Ukraine, and initially pleaded with Kiev to send interest on these assets. “It starts with taking the billions these assets generate as interest and sending them to Ukraine,” argues Rishi Sunak. “Then, together with the G7, they should find legal ways to seize the assets themselves and send these funds to Ukraine,” he added. See also Beijing offers Moscow "political solution" to conflict without consulting Kyiv Western barriers: “skeptical” Ukrainians From the Q, Gwendoline De Bono returns for LCI to the latest announcements on Western sanctions against Russia. “Ukrainians are a little skeptical, because these promises must be fulfilled, especially to meet deadlines,” notes our journalist. And added: “Today, lack of ammunition is the primary problem for Kyiv”. Military aid: Zelensky urges WestSource: TF1 information The G7 confirms sanctions On Saturday, the G7 pledged to Moscow to “raise the cost of war” in Ukraine, two years to the day since its invasion began, at the end of a virtual summit aimed at reaffirming full support for Kiev. “We will continue to raise Russia's spending on war, reduce its revenues and block its efforts to build its war machine, as evidenced by the sanctions we recently adopted,” the G7 leaders said in a statement. The meeting is the first of the Heads of State and Government of the G7 Member States (USA, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada) under the Italian President. ZELENSKY CONFERENCE THIS SUNDAY This Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a press conference to mark two years since the Russian invasion. Hello everyone Hello everyone and welcome to this live broadcast from Sunday, February 25 dedicated to the war in Ukraine.

The G7 pledged this Saturday “Raise the cost of war” Two years to the day since its invasion of Ukraine, Moscow ended a virtual summit aimed at reaffirming full support for Kyiv. “As evidenced by the sanctions we recently adopted, we will continue to raise the cost of Russia's war, cut its revenue streams, and block its efforts to build its war machine.”G7 leaders said in a press release.

The meeting is the first of the Heads of State and Government of the G7 Member States (USA, Japan, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Canada) under the Italian President. On this occasion, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went to Q, where she chaired a virtual meeting with Canada's Justin Trudeau and Commission President Ursula van der Leyen by her side.

G7 leaders have not hesitated to specifically target China and Iran for logistical support to Russia. “We ask Iran to stop supporting the Russian military”, confirmed the G7 leaders without French President Emmanuel Macron, who was replaced by his foreign minister, Stéphane Sejournay. They also expressed their opinion “Concern about Chinese companies (…) transferring components to Russia for weapons and equipment for military production”.

North Korea also targeted, G7 condemns “North Korea remains committed to exporting and supplying North Korean ballistic missiles to Russia.” and calls the result “Such proceedings are immediate”.

Canada and Italy signed bilateral agreements with Ukraine on Saturday. The G7 called on Ukraine's donors to verify their financial contribution for 2024, as Germany and France had already decided. “We urge you to approve additional assistance to meet Ukraine's remaining budgetary needs in 2024”They insisted in a clear reference to the US blockade.