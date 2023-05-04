EU warns Moscow against Kremlin attack

Volodymyr Zelensky visits the headquarters of the International Criminal Court

The Ukrainian president arrived Thursday morning at the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin in March. A surprise visit to the Netherlands framed by critical security measures, Mr. Zelensky arrived at the body’s headquarters in The Hague around 10 a.m., observed by a reporter from Agence France-Presse.

Dressed in his usual green robes and many of his staff in combat gear, the Ukrainian president was greeted by head of jurisdiction Piotr Hofmansky and other top officials. A Ukrainian flag was hoisted next to the ICC banner. Created in 2002 to try some of the world’s worst atrocities, the ICC began investigating crimes in Ukraine soon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskiy, who is making his first official visit to the Netherlands, landed at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol on Wednesday evening after attending a Nordic summit in Helsinki, Dutch news agency ANP reported. ANP reports that the Ukrainian president visited the Dutch Senate in The Hague on Thursday morning. According to Dutch public broadcaster NOS, Zelensky is expected to deliver a speech titled “There is no peace without justice for Ukraine” in the presence of Dutch Foreign Minister Voepke Hoekstra.