In Shanghai, residents confront police officers who forced them to vacate their apartments

Shanghai Faces its worst eruption Beginning of corona virus infection. Nearly 25 million people have been locked up with difficulties since the beginning of April. Food access. By placing them in isolated centers, the authorities are isolating the positive test takers, even the asymptomatic ones. But with more than 20,000 new daily positive cases in recent days, they continue to struggle.

So, this Thursday, residents Chinese economic capital Clashes with police officers who were forced to vacate their apartments to isolate victims of the corona virus there, according to several videos, are a sign of growing discontent. Flexible anti-Govt policy.

Residents accuse law enforcement of ‘attacking people’

Videos posted on the Chinese social networking site WeChat on Thursday night showed residents outside the compound shouting at police with shields, wearing full protective clothing and trying to walk through the crowd. In the pictures, police officers seem to be arresting several protesters, while residents accuse police of “attacking people”.

The videos caused a great deal of controversy as the Zhangjiang team, the property developer of the residential complex, released a report on the incident. He says the situation is currently “calm” as the construction of the insulated fence was “blocked by some tenants”.

More than 24,000 new positive cases in China

The panel said authorities have ordered 39 homes to vacate their apartments “to meet anti-Govt. In a video streamed live on WeChat and retrieved by AFP, a weeping woman says, “The Zhangjiang group wants to turn our apartment complex into an isolated area! The promoter claims to be compensating citizens and resettling them in another section of the same district.

As expected, the censors have removed most of the online videos of the incident. But these are still spreading among users of social networks on Friday. The Ministry of Health on Friday registered more than 24,000 new positive cases in China – including more than 23,000 in Shanghai. Highest figures for Asian country using zero Govt strategy.