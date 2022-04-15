Pfizer is seeking re-approval of the Govt vaccine for 5-11 year olds

5-11 year olds Vaccinated Call back soon. Agreement Pfizer-Bioendech Preparing to apply for accreditation “in the coming days” in the United States and then elsewhere in the world Govit vaccine For children.

Tests conducted by Pfizer-BioNTech significantly analyzed the blood of infants receiving this booster dose approximately six months later. Levels of anti-neutralizing antibodies after injection Omigron variantCurrently dominates the world, 36 times higher than what is seen after the second dose.

Clinical trials for children under 5 are still pending

Two early doses for children 5 to 11 years of age have been approved by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) since the end of October. 10 micrograms is used for this age group, compared to the initial injection and booster dose (30 micrograms for ages 12 and over).

Pfizer and BioNTech “plan to submit an application for emergency application approval for a booster for children 5-11 years of age in the United States in the coming days,” a joint statement said. “The companies plan to share this data with the European Pharmaceuticals Agency (EMA) and other regulatory agencies around the world soon,” the statement added.

For children under 5 years of age, the results of clinical trials of this vaccine are still awaited, after companies announced that they would like to test the initial series of three doses. In fact, for these very young children, only 3 micrograms per bite was selected, but only two doses were sufficient to stimulate immunity.