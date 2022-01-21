In Peru, oil spills threaten plants and animals

In films, in filmsPrime Minister Mirta Vazquez on Thursday banned the ship from sailing for $ 38 million due to an oil spill caused by a volcanic eruption in the Tongan Islands.

Released today at 9:36 am

The ship was caught in a leak of 6,000 barrels of crude oil off the coast of Peru, causing an accident caused by the overflow. Volcanic eruption in Tonga, Prime Minister Mirta Vasquez announced on Thursday, January 20, that a ban on going to sea has been imposed. If he wants to leave the port, the MARe-thorium, If you travel under the Italian flag, you have to pay 150 million feet (approximately $ 38 million) As a guarantee, Mr.Me Vasquez.

Damage caused by an oil spill on Ventinila in Peru on January 19, 2022. Angela Bones / Reuters

According to the Peruvian navy, the ship is anchored in the bay of the port of Callo near Lima until investigations are completed.

Oil-polluted Cavaro beach in Ventanilla, Peru on January 18, 2022. Martin Magia / AB

An oil spill occurred Saturday at the La Pambila refinery in Ventanila, Lima. According to the company owned by the Spanish group Repsol, the accident occurred during a crude oil unloading operation from a tanker due to violent eruptions off the Peruvian coast on Saturday, which was related to the tsunami caused by the volcanic eruption.

January 18, 2022 at Caverno Beach in Ventanilla, Peru Martin Magia / AB

January 19, 2022 in Ventanila, Peru. PILAR OLIVARES / REUTERS

On Tuesday, Peruvian Environment Minister Ruben Ramirez estimated the volume of oil spilled at 6,000 barrels.

The Peruvian government on Wednesday demanded compensation from Repsol as the oil spill affected more than 174 hectares – equivalent to 270 football fields – on the beach and 118 hectares at sea.

Workers rest during an oil spill clean-up operation on January 19, 2022 in Ventanilla, Peru. Angela Bones / Reuters

According to the Ministry of Environment, in addition to the twenty polluted beaches, “This terrible situation endangers the flora and fauna of two protected natural areas.”, Guano Islands, Islands and Points National Reserve System and Ancon protected area.

January 20, 2022 Cleaners at Ancon Beach, north of Lima. Chris Byronkill / AFP

Refinery workers worked all day Wednesday to clean up Guerrero beach, which has been badly affected by pollution. “With the right equipment and the right way of work, cleaning can last at least two years.”, Warns Peruvian environmentalist Marino Morikova.