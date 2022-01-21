Kovit: Is Nokia getting the fourth dose? The EU urges countries to “prepare” to face diversity

On Friday, January 21, the European Health Commissioner called on EU health ministers to prepare for a new vaccine campaign for the fourth dose against Covit-19, as soon as medical information showed its necessity.

LEuropean Pharmaceuticals Company Ruled this week that the administration would be fair Fourth dose Those with a severely weakened immune system, but additional data were needed.

“If we have definitive data on the need for a fourth dose, We must be ready to act“, Stella Creagits told health ministers during a video conference, according to her intervention speech.

Last minute meeting

The meeting, organized at short notice by the French government, which is chaired by the European Union, focused The need for a fourth dose of vaccine and adaptation of vaccines against variants. Especially the first Origin of a variant of Omigran, BA.2Is closely monitored.

In a tweet released after the meeting, Stella Kryakits stressed that a quarter of the EU population should be vaccinated against those who have not yet been vaccinated.

The Hungary Has already decided to vaccinate the fourth dose To its entire population after medical consultation, Denmark provided it to the most vulnerable people.

The Swedish Public Health Institute said on Friday that those with a weakened immune system should receive a fourth injection three to four months after the first booster.

Not enough against Omicron

Israel was The first country to offer a fourth dose of the vaccine Last December, preliminary results indicated that the injection Omigron variant is not sufficient to prevent infections.

The ministers also discussed the integration of other policies, including the new joint venture, because, according to the French president, “vaccines suitable for variants will come soon”.

“It is clear that priority should be given to new generation vaccines that can work against many types and protect against infection,” the commissioner told ministers.