The killer of JFK’s younger brother Robert Kennedy on his way to parole

Sirhan Sirhan, August 27, 2021, in San Diego, California. A.P.

After fifteen consecutive denials, the California Parole Board finally, on Friday, August 27, approved the release of Sirhan Sirhan, who was convicted of the murder of Robert Kennedy, the younger brother of former US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Sirhan Sirhan, today 77 years old, is the convicted murderer of a senator from New York on April 17, 1969. He was sentenced to death, but was commuted to life imprisonment in 1972, following the brief abolition of the death penalty in California.

After a 90-day review period, the Board’s parole decision will be submitted to the Governor of California, who has the power to deny or change it.

Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant, was killed “Bobby” Kennedy Senator campaigned for the Democratic nominee for president at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Five more were injured. The assassin justified his gesture at the time with the support of Robert Kennedy to sell military aircraft to Israel.

During his previous parole application in 2016, Mr Sirhan said he was drunk and wanted on the night of the crime. “Nothing happened”. The confession was made by a lawyer during his trial, who advised him wrongly and convinced him that he was guilty.

Robert F. Kennedy confronted the microphone with his wife, Ethel, who was campaigning in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968, just hours before he was assassinated. Dick Strobel / AB

A mysterious second shooter?

Sirhan Sirhan was arrested in the ambassador’s kitchen, with a .22 caliber in hand. During his interrogation, notebooks written by him were produced “RFK must die”. But some, including one of Bobby Kennedy’s sons, are not sure if Sirhan was actually a murderer or if he acted alone.

In the confusing details, the former Justice Minister and former New York senator was bombed at close range behind his right ear, and Sirhan had to confront him. And according to one phonologist, thirteen shots were fired during the night of the play, but Sirhan’s weapon had only eight rounds.

In 2018, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that he met Sirhan Sirhan in prison. “I went there because I was curious and annoyed by the evidence I saw.”, He said Washington Post. “I was worried that the wrong person might have been punished for my father’s murder.”. Her sister, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, joined in her call to reopen the criminal investigation.

Bobby Jr. had sent a letter to the commission in support of Sirhan’s parole, and his younger brother Douglas Kennedy also spoke in his favor during Friday’s hearing.

A friend of the Kennedy family was shot in the head, and Paul Shred has long campaigned for Sirhan’s release. “This is a good decision”He told the Agency France-Presse (AFP) on Friday. “I am very grateful to the Commission for giving Sirhan the opportunity to return home.”, Said the 96-year-old.