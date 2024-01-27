Update the situation at 9 pm.

January 27, 2024

January 27, 2024

UN warns of slow humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is a case in point “too serious” And international aid risks are reduced, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Filippo Grandi, warned in an interview with German news agency DPA. media Germans.

According to him, Ukrainian society was very strong and united after the Russian invasion, but after two years of hostilities, “The tension is palpable.”. “These divisions are visible, and, of course, they risk widening as international support in all its forms diminishes.”Mr. Grande says.

In 2022 and 2023 the work of UNHCR and other organizations was well funded, but this year, 2024, the focus is also on other crises such as the Gaza war. After all, the three main donors – Germany, the United States and the European Union – have not yet decided on the level of their aid to Ukraine.

The request for donations to help Ukrainians living in the country was $3.1 billion in 2024, up from $3.9 billion the previous year – 67% of which has been funded. This $3.1 billion includes $1.1 billion in aid collected for Ukrainian refugees and their host communities – to help 2.3 million people. About 6.3 million people have fled Ukraine and are refugees, mainly in Europe. This year, according to the UN, 14.6 million people in the country will need humanitarian assistance, or 40% of the population, including 8.5 million, to reach priority.

