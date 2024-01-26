Live – War in Ukraine: US Congress disagrees on aid to Kiev

Here's the latest key information on the conflict:

– The day before the Russian military plane crashed near the border with Ukraine, the UN Russia and Ukraine blamed each other at the Security Council meeting. Russia announced an investigation into “terrorism,” which Moscow accused of deliberately shooting down a plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners, according to Russian officials. Ukrainian human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, for his part, demanded that the UN and the Red Cross access the crash site.

– Ukraine announced Thursday that it had shot down 11 of 14 drones launched by Russia, injuring several in the country's south.

– Investigative journalists in Ukraine have recently been targeted by “intimidation” measures that may be related to their investigations into corruption in the country, the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) lamented on Thursday, as it “condemns increasing pressure against Ukrainian media”.

– The Russian judiciary sentenced Igor Girkin, an ultra-nationalist and veteran of the Ukrainian Front, to four years in prison in 2014 for “extremism” after he supported an attack on Ukraine and became a critic of the Kremlin.