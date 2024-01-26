Paris identified a “concerted conspiracy by Russia” to spread disinformation involving France

Il-76 crash: Russians and Ukrainians blame each other before United Nations

Russia and Ukraine blamed each other at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday after a Russian military plane crashed near the Ukrainian border.

“All the information we have today shows that we are dealing with a planned and well-thought-out crime.”announced Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, whose country requested the emergency meeting.

Moscow accuses Moscow of deliberately shooting down a plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners, according to Russian officials. Ukrainian authorities “The way is well known [aérienne] To transport players to the transfer zone »Dmitri Poliansky promised.

This is not the first exchange of this type, however “This time, for some inexplicable reason, the kyiv regime decided to sabotage the procedure in a more brutal way”Accusing the Ukrainians, he added “Ready to sacrifice their own citizens for the West's geopolitical interests”. “No one on the ground was harmed except by the bravery of the pilots who left the residential areas at the last moment”He promised.

“Ukraine was not informed of the number of vehicles, routes and means of transport of captives. This alone would reflect Russia's deliberate endangerment of the lives and safety of captives., Deputy Ambassador of Ukraine, Krystyna Hayovyshyn responded. Russian prisoners “Transferred to a designated location and safely awaiting transfer. The Russians must provide the same level of security to captured Ukrainian soldiers.She insisted.

“If reports of Ukrainian prisoners of war on board are confirmed, it would be another flagrant violation of international humanitarian law by Russia, the first case of using airborne human shields to cover the transport of missiles »She promised. See also Eunice Storm: A captivating video of planes trying to land in London

“The United Nations has not been able to verify these reports or the circumstances of the accident.”UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DeCarlo said during the meeting.

Ukraine's allies, for their part, insisted that nothing would have happened without Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “Russia has repeatedly tried to shift the blame for the tragedies of this selective and senseless war, making it the victim and not the aggressor.”Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood began.