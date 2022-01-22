One month after his defeat, the Trump camp is preparing to seize the election machinery

The explosive document released by the National Archives highlights the radical actions of the former Republican leader who was ready to cling to power.

One month after Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential defeat, the White House’s draft executive order ordered the country’s top military official to seize election machines across the United States, according to documents released by Politico media on January 21. The explosive document released by the National Archives highlights the radical actions of the former Republican leader who was ready to cling to power.

“With effect from today, the Secretary of Defense must capture, store, preserve, and inspect all machinery, equipment, and electronically stored information.” Related to the election, the three-page draft was not signed. The order, dated December 16, 2020, also paves the way for the appointment of a special counsel to report allegations of fraud arising from confiscation.

750 documents were submitted to the Commission of Inquiry

In order to justify this plan, the document lists conspiracy theories about the fact that election machines have been hacked – repeatedly denied. It is not known by whom this was written. This is one of more than 750 documents handed over to the House of Representatives investigating the Capitol storm attack, following the Supreme Court’s rejection of Donald Trump’s appeal to block their disclosure. The commission, set up mainly by elected Democrats, seeks to establish responsibility for the January 6, 2021 attack on the Congress seat of Donald Trump and his entourage.

One year after officially stepping down, Donald Trump says the 2020 election is his “Stolen”. According to opinion polls, more than half of Republican voters agree with him.