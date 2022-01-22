Self-inspection sales at supermarkets have been extended until February 15

9:52 a.m .: Visitation to this hospital is prohibited for one week Sarreguemines Hospital (Moselle) decided to ban all visits for a week, Le Républicain Lorrain reports, Starts Monday, January 24th. The number of contaminants within the staff is rising, where many small clusters have been detected, but even in the emergency room, the positive rate is now 20%.

8:55 am: Belgium accepts “corona barometer” Belgium on Friday unveiled a new device called a “corona barometer” that will enable it to develop anti-Govt measures for culture and cafes-restaurants in response to more or less strong pressure of infection in the hospital setting. This “barometer” associated with color coding will be effective from January 28.

8:37 a.m .: Everything that changes Monday with the vaccine pass is here The Constitutional Council on Friday affirmed most of the provisions of the text of the law establishing the vaccine pass. So this device will come into effect on Monday and replace the current Health Pass. Here we explain everything that changes in a complete article.

8:29 am: The Omicron variant now dominates Europe Omicron is now the Covit-19 type that dominates the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA), the European Health Agency announced on Friday. The EEA includes 27 EU member states and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

7:37 a.m .: Washington stops 44 flights to China operated by Chinese companies Within three weeks of the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Washington announced on Friday that it had suspended 44 passenger flights from the United States to China due to the Covit-19 health restrictions imposed by China on US airlines. The 44 affected flights are operated by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines, and are scheduled for between January 30 and March 29. 7:22 am: Control of the islands of Samoa and Kiribati has not yet been maintained The Pacific islands of Kiribati and Samoa, which have so far been free of the Kovit-19 epidemic, have been restricted since this Saturday after positive cases appeared for Kovit-19. 7:01 am: Brazil postpones its festival parades to April Carnival parades scheduled for late February in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have been postponed to April due to new wave pollution. The new scheduled date is April 21, marking the start of a long holiday weekend. Brazil, the world’s second-worst-affected country by more than 622,000 deaths, broke its daily record for epidemics with 204,854 new cases in a single day this week.

6:52 am: The most effective vaccines against severe Omicron cases, US data show Vaccines and booster doses have consistently been more effective against acute outbreaks of disease during the wave caused by the Omicron variant, according to a study by the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It reviews data on more than 300,000 hospital visits over the past five months. See also One person has been arrested for allegedly intimidating Angela Rainer, number two in the opposition During the period dominated by the delta variant, the effectiveness of the vaccine against those admitted to the hospital due to Covit-19 was 90% between 14 and 179 days after the second dose of the vaccine. It decreased to 81% in 180 days after the second dose and increased to 94% in 14 or more days after the third dose. When Omigran dominated, those three numbers rose to 81%, then 57%, and 90% after the third dose. Moreover, according to the second study, protection against death is stable – and high – 94%.

6:49 a.m .: Ireland ends most of its restrictions This Saturday, Ireland lifted most health restrictions to combat the health crisis. “We overcame the storm (different) Omicron”, Prime Minister Michael Martin said on Friday … welcoming the day before the changes take effect. From this morning, bars and restaurants will no longer have to close their doors at midnight, and nightclubs and other resorts will no longer need a health pass. On the other hand, there are restrictions on international travel and it is mandatory to wear a mask in traffic and in stores until at least the end of February.

6:47 a.m .: Pollution still high, fewer patients in intensive care As a result of the outbreak of infections, patients continue to be admitted to French hospitals, but their numbers continue to decline slightly in critical care services, according to the latest figures from France for Public Health. They are currently treating 28,457 patients (+526 24). On the other hand, their number in intensive care is constantly declining, where they are now 3792 (-24 in 50 hours). See also Jair Bolsanaro, who was admitted to the hospital, suffers from intestinal obstruction 400 851 With more than 400,000 new cases detected this Friday, the level of pollution is high.

6:45 a.m .: Hello everyone and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the news of the Covit-19 epidemic in France and around the world.

