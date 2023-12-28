December 29, 2023

LIVE – War in Ukraine: Three dead and nine wounded in the south of the country after Russian attacks

December 28, 2023

Here are the highlights from the last 24 hours:

American aid. The United States announced on Wednesday it would release $250 million in military aid to Ukraine, reaching its last term without a new vote in the US Congress. “It is imperative that Congress act as soon as possible to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself,” said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Russia violates sanctions. Moscow has fully redirected its oil exports to China and India, with revenues comparable to those of 2021, its Energy Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced. According to him, Russia, which has been the target of several Western sanctions due to attacks on Ukraine, especially hydrocarbons, today sells 45-50% of its oil to China and 40% to India.

An anti-war candidate wants to build his party. Ekaterina Tauntsova, an anti-war Russian whose candidacy for the presidency was rejected in March, announced that she wanted to form her own party to unite “all those who support peace, freedom and democracy”.

