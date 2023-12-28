A wave of people at the funeral of slain Revolutionary Guards commander Razi Mousavi in ​​Syria

Thousands of people gathered to attend the funeral of the former commander of the revolutionary army. Then anti-Israel demonstrations began in central Tehran.

Thousands of people attended the funeral of a Revolutionary Guard commander killed in Syria on Monday in an Israeli strike in Tehran on Thursday, state media reported. Brigadier General Razi Mousavi, the top commander of the elite Quds Force and foreign operations wing of the Islamic Republic's ideological army, the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in a missile strike south of Damascus on Monday. Tehran blamed Israel, which it did not deny.

The death comes amid a war in the Gaza Strip between Israel, Tehran's sworn enemy, and the Palestinian movement Hamas.Before resistance», which includes Iran in particular. Thousands of people gathered in Imam Hussein Square in central Tehran on Thursday, chanting.Death to Israel“,”death America”.

The Revolutionary Guards promise “A response to Mousavi's assassination

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met Razi Mousavi's family earlier on Thursday. At the funeral, Revolutionary Guards chief Hossein Salami eulogized Mousavi.One of the most experienced and effective Guardian commanders on the Resistance front“. asked about the strike that killed him, Israel saidHe did not comment on reports from foreign media“.

Israel has intensified attacks on the Syrian territory since the Gaza war began on October 7, triggered by an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israeli soil. But since Syria's civil war began in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against its neighbour, mainly targeting forces backed by Tehran, which Iran says it wants to prevent from gaining a foothold on its doorstep. “Our response to Mousavi's assassination will be a combination of direct action and others led by the opposition front.Revolutionary Guards spokesman Ramadan Sharif announced on Wednesday, as quoted by local agency Mehr.