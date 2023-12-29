After Colorado, Maine excluded Donald Trump from the Republican primaries

Donald Trump, in Waterloo (Iowa), December 19, 2023. Charlie Neighborkall / AB

Is this the start of a snowball effect? A week after a similar decision in Colorado, Maine's secretary of state was excluded from the Republican primary caucus in the northeastern US state on Thursday, December 28, because of the former president's role. Capitol by his supporters in 2021.

“He is not fit for the presidency” 14 belowe Amendment of the Constitution, which excluded any public liability persons involved in the acts“Rise”Shanna Bellows, the Maine Democratic Party secretary responsible for organizing the elections, announced in an official document.

Maine's decision will be challenged in court by Donald Trump, his campaign spokesman announced, and a final appeal could be made to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's highest court. Mme Bellows withheld his decision until the court system ruled on the matter.

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of Donald Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol, the sanctuary of American democracy, in an attempt to block his Democratic opponent Joe Biden's certificate of victory. Donald Trump and his ardent supporters are still denying the 2020 election results without evidence.

“I did not come to this conclusion lightly.” Shanna Bellows wrote in her 34-page decision. “I know that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of access to the ballot pursuant to Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. However, I also know that no presidential candidate has ever been involved in a rebellion.”He acknowledged and explained that the US Supreme Court could have the final say.

“Extreme Left”

Donald Trump immediately condemned the decision “Extreme Left”, “Ardent Supporter” By Joe Biden. “We are witnessing first-hand the attempted election fraud and the disenfranchisement of American voters.”He denounced the Republican Party through his campaign committee.

Maine's Republican primaries are scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2024, known as “Super Tuesday” because Democrats and Republicans polled so heavily that day.

Although Maine has only four electoral votes out of 538 votes cast in the November 5, 2024 national election, it is one of only two states in the country to apportion them. Donald Trump won one of Maine's key electorates in 2020, so if he gets pulled off the ballot, he could lose an asset in a race that promises to be close if he becomes the Republican nominee in the general election. This contrasts with Colorado, which has ten electors, in which Donald Trump lost significantly in 2020.

The former president's political future remains uncertain due to the 2024 judicial calendar. He was charged on the 1stR On August 14, the state of Georgia was charged at the federal level with attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. Several procedures were initiated in various states of the country. Republican primaries. While Michigan and Minnesota rejected them, the Colorado Supreme Court last week declared Donald Trump ineligible because of his actions during the attack on the Capitol.

