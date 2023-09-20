At the UN, Zelensky tries to rally the world against Moscow

President Volodymyr Zelensky He charged at the UN on Tuesday Russia will commit “genocide”. In UkraineTrying to rally the sometimes skeptical nations of the South to its cause suggests that they too have an interest in Q’s success.

Russia’s deportation of “tens of thousands” of Ukrainian children was “clearly a genocide,” he charged from the podium of the UN General Assembly in New York, where he condemned Russia’s use of food and nuclear power “as a weapon.” Affects Ukraine and “the rest of the world”.

He further called on world leaders opposed to Russian aggression to help prepare a “peace summit”. “For the first time in modern history, we have the opportunity to end this occupation on the terms of the attacked country,” he said.

Visit of Deputy Russian Ambassador

Dressed as usual in military fatigues, under the watchful eye of Dmitry Polyansky, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN at the Russian table, Zelensky was given a long standing ovation as he entered the enclosure.

Morning, US President Joe Biden He lashed out Russia “hopes the world will tire and allow Ukraine to be brutalized without consequences.” “If we allow Ukraine to disintegrate, is the independence of nations still guaranteed? The answer is no,” he insisted, to applause from the Ukrainian president and the audience.

Volodymyr Zelensky also warned that Russia’s neighbors are on the front lines. “Russia has practically swallowed Belarus. It openly threatens Kazakhstan and the Baltic states,” he said.

On the sidelines of this annual high-level summit, the US president held a rare meeting with the leaders of five Central Asian countries, stressing the “shared principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”. “These principles are more important today than ever,” he assured.

Lula begs for a “conversation.”

from Following the Russian invasion, a majority of countries adopted several resolutions in the UN General Assembly supporting Ukraine and its territorial integrity or demanding Russia’s withdrawal. But after a year and a half of war with implications for the world, particularly food security, some countries in the South are pleading for a diplomatic solution.

“On the basis of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, we will intensify our efforts to end the war through diplomacy and dialogue,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began, stressing that “there are no winners in war and no peace.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is due to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, stressed that “no solution will last if it is not based on dialogue” in Ukraine.

“Too much has been invested in weapons and too little in development,” he lamented, while South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa also decried the sums spent on war rather than financing the development of developed countries. Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, an ally of Moscow, accused the US of “throwing fuel on the fire” in the conflict in Ukraine.

“High World”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paints a bleak picture of a “world turned upside down”, with geopolitical tensions “worsening” and global warming “directly compromising our future”.

Symbolic of this “set” of crises, the Terna floods in Libya, he lamented, “are a sad snapshot of our world, carried away by the tide of inequalities and injustices, paralyzed in the face of the challenges that must be faced”.

Thousands of people lost their lives and “suffered much. Victims of years of conflict. Victims of climate chaos. Victims of leaders, there and elsewhere, could not find a path to peace.

In a prelude to the General Assembly on Monday, developing countries reminded the rest of the world of their promises to improve humanity by 2030, particularly urging reform of the international financial framework.

This is a repeated plea by Antonio Guterres, who sees it as a reason for the world’s fragmentation.

Except for the United States, none of the permanent members of the Security Council (France, United Kingdom, China, Russia) are represented at the highest level. The breakdowns are seen by some diplomats as a bad sign for the UN.

20 minutes with AFP