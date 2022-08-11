The European Commission has announced that four aircraft from the European Union fleet have been sent to France from Greece and Sweden.

Find all of our live #INCENDIES here

: The Elysée refers to European reinforcements announced by Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day. Two Greek Canadians and two Swedish planes will be sent to the Elysée on the same day. As for land resources, 64 people and 24 vehicles will arrive from Germany this evening, 146 from Poland and 49 vehicles tomorrow afternoon. “Reinforcements are setting in from Austria and Romania”, Elysee notes.

: “The EU stands in full solidarity when a country faces an emergency.”European Commissioner responsible for crisis management, Janez Lenarčič explained. The Commission also announced the commissioning of the European Copernicus satellite. “To gather essential data for first responders in burned areas.”

: As I told you before, the European Union has announced that it has sent four aircraft from its rescEU firefighting fleet stationed in Greece and Sweden to France. This result is as follows “France’s request for assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism“A press release explains.

: “We are one of the countries with the most air resources to fight fires and we also have European unity.”Elizabeth Bourne explains a question.

: “We are in a hurry today, but I can assure you that we are strengthening our means to fight against future fires”

Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne is in the Gironde near the fire, currently speaking to reporters.

: “Climatologists are very surprised by these records: usually, records are broken by one or two degrees at most, and there, it goes even higher. The calendar is accelerating.”

Faced with record-breaking summers for heat and drought, climatologist and meteorologist Robert Vautard, coordinator of a chapter of the sixth IPCC report, Interviewed by France Info.

: The pictures are interesting. The National Gendarmerie has released photos showing the extent of the Gironde fire. They are taken from a helicopter.

Emmanuel Macron has announced that Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania and Austria will come forward to help France, which has been hit by several fires. Eight major fires are burning in the Gironde, Maine-et-Loire, Jura, Drôme, Aveyron and Lozère regions…not to mention the countless smaller fires that start each day from north to south. Follow our life.

Landes and Gironde firefighters continued to confront Elizabeth Bourne. “Extreme Climate Conditions” In their fight against the fire, almost 6,800 hectares of pine forests were burnt. In Aveyron, where Monday’s fire is still active, 500 holidaymakers and residents were evacuated last night.

Across the region, more than 10,000 firefighters and civil defense personnel have been mobilized against the flames. With courage and determination, they endure. These firefighters are our heroes.

: For people evacuated from fire areas, waiting and anxious. For the affected people, it is sometimes a ruined life. Save all lives, save all that can be saved, then rebuild: no one is forgotten.

: The Head of State sends his support to the citizens who are falling victim to the flames and to the firefighters and civil defense personnel who have been mobilized for weeks.

: Germany, Greece, Poland, and in the next few hours Romania and Austria: Our allies are coming to the aid of France under fire. Thanks to them. European unity works!

: Emmanuel Macron announced on Twitter that Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania and Austria will come to the aid of France as it faces the fire.

: Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne arrives in Hostens in the Gironde, where she is meeting with firefighters battling a blaze that has already burned 6,800 hectares since Tuesday. He is accompanied by Interior Minister Gerald Dormanin.

: Are you a volunteer firefighter and have decided to lend a hand and join your camp to the fires that have recurred in many parts of France? Are you an employer and have you decided to follow Gerald Dorman’s call to release volunteer firefighters from their duties in organizations or communities? Feel free to contact us to share your testimony with us. Don’t forget to leave us your contact details so that we can contact you.

: Suspected originator of the Mostujols fire in Aveyron, Under investigation, “involuntary destruction by fire” and placed under judicial supervision. He appeared before the gendarmerie yesterday morning. It is suspected that there may have been a fire accident in his agricultural machinery.

: Two major fires in Maine-et-Loire, which have burned more than 1,500 hectares of mainly forest since Monday, have now been contained, the department’s firefighters said. More than 500 firefighters, many of them from other departments, are still around the two disaster sites, Baugé-sur-Anjou and Beaulieu-sur-Layon.

: After a trying July, thousands of firefighters in France are battling new fires in completely dry forests. Gregory Allion, president of the National Federation of Firefighters Salute to franceinfo A “Real work, a massive mobilization, a proven national strategy”.

nearby 6,800 hectares After the huge fire of Landiras (Gironde) re-ignited on Tuesday afternoon, the pine forest was covered in smoke. “Nearly 1,100 firefighters are involved”Noting that, added the Provincial Council “Additional reinforcements“More were expected at the scene. Follow our life.

• In Maine-et-Loire, “The fire is finally fixed”, announced last night Mayor of Baugé-en-Anjou. Overall, according to Edel, “1,540 hectares destroyed”. He also wanted to say thank you “600 firefighters, farmers, volunteers and residents for their solidarity”.

: “Nearly 1,100 firefighters are involved”Adds the province of Gironde as mentioned “Additional Reinforcements” More are expected at the scene. “Conditions are very difficult: more than a month without rain and the soil is particularly dry”According to the provincial council.

Updated at 8:00 am.

: In the Gironde, almost 6,800 hectares of pine forests have become smoke zones, the provincial council has announced. Last night, it increased the number of burnt forests by 600 hectares.

: As the thermometer approaches 40 degrees again today and wildfires continue to burn, two guests of France Info’s “8:30 am” answer your questions this morning: Laetitia Huard, Scientific Director of Public Health France, and Méteo’s forecast engineer France Olivier Prost. Ask your questions by calling the franceinfo switchboard on 0809 40 41 42 (local call cost).

: Unsurprisingly, most regional dailies headlined the resumption of fire.

: Same editorial choice on page PicaroWho is surprised: “Is the climate coming to France in the summer of 2022?”.

: liberation Addresses the fires that have been ravaging much of France for several days.

: Prime Minister Elizabeth Bourne and her Home Secretary Gerald Dormanin will visit the Gironde this afternoon, where a new large fire near Landras has already destroyed 6,200 hectares. The latter said he suspected the work of arsonists as eight very close fires broke out between 8 and 9 am yesterday.

The third day ends as tiring as the first two. The fire is finally set! 1540 hectares destroyed! Thanks to the solidarity of 600 firefighters, farmers, volunteers and residents!

: “The third day ends as tiring as the first two”, the mayor of Baugé-en-Aujou in Maine-et-Loire said on Twitter last night. “The fire is finally set!”, he was delighted. Contacted by Franceinfo, Philippe Salopin spoke optimistically of the night ahead: “Hopefully we will have the fire under control by early morning.”

Thousands of firefighters have been battling new flames in France since July’s effort Completely dry forests Heat waves and a historic lack of summer rains that make history. Last night, eight large fires were burning in France, in Gironde, Maine-et-Loire, Jura, Drôme, Avignon and Loser…and countless smaller fires started each day from north to south.

The fire is particularly spectacular in the Gironde: it has already burned 6,000 hectares, a resumption of the monster fire that blackened 14,000 hectares a month ago. In total, 10,000 people were evicted, including 2,000 in the Landes, some for the second time.

In Maine-et-Loire, “The fire is finally fixed”, announced last night Mayor of Baugé-en-Anjou. Overall, according to Edel, “1,540 hectares destroyed”. He also wanted to say thank you “600 firefighters, farmers, volunteers and residents for their solidarity”.

