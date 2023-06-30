The Pentagon says the Chinese balloon that flew over the US border did not collect information

The balloon was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean in early February and US officials recovered the wreckage of the device.

The Pentagon said on Thursday (June 29) that the Chinese balloon that the US shot down in the Atlantic last February did not gather intelligence while flying over the US border. “We believe today that he did not collect information while he was crossing or flying over the United States.”US Department of Defense spokesman Pat Ryder said.

America had “Measures taken to control” Getting information through the balloon, he added “Definitely helped”. Pat Ryder did not provide further details on these activities. The stuffed balloon crossed the United States from west to east, from Alaska to South Carolina, from late January to early February. It bypassed strategic military installations. The balloon was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean on February 4 and its debris was recovered by the US military, which later examined its contents.

The incident caused a chill in relations between Beijing and Washington. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has canceled a long-planned trip to China. Washington insisted it was a spy balloon, which Beijing denied, saying it had accidentally drifted into US airspace.