Russia will be “stronger” after Wagner’s failed rebellion, diplomatic chief assures

A week after the Wagner Group uprising rocked the country, Russian authorities are trying to return to normalcy. “Russia has always been very determined, strong, through all the difficulties (…) and this time it will be the same. We already feel that this process has started”, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, June 30. On Friday June 24 and Saturday June 23, fighters of the paramilitary group seized several military bases in southern Russia before marching on Moscow. If the uprising ends on Saturday, it will be one of the worst crises since Vladimir Putin came to power in late 1999. Follow us live.

The Spanish Prime Minister is expected in Kiev on Saturday. Pedro Sánchez will visit the Ukrainian capital on the first day of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the visit on Thursday during a video exchange with 27 EU leaders at a summit in Brussels.

Twenty-seven renew their support for Ukraine. On the first day of the summit in Brussels, European leaders reiterated their long-term commitment to Kyiv. “It is important that we provide double support to Ukraine, both military capacity and financial assistance.”European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen pleaded.

kyiv says it is making slow progress in the east. “We are advancing near Bagmouth and it continues”, the commander of the ground forces of Ukraine said in a telegram. For several weeks, the Ukrainian army has been continuing its counteroffensive in Donbass, particularly near Bakhmaut.

Russia claims to have killed two generals. “As a result of the high-precision strike (…) two generals, 50 officers and 20 mercenaries of the Ukrainian forces and foreign military instructors participating in a meeting (…) were evacuated “The Russian Defense Ministry made the pledge on Thursday.