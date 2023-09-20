September 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Azerbaijan’s president says Karabakh separatists have “begun” to lay down their arms

Rusty Knowles September 20, 2023 2 min read

Nagorno-Karabakh Armenian separatists announced on Wednesday September 20 that they would lay down their arms as part of a ceasefire, confirmed by Azerbaijani officials. They have begun to lay down their arms, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a televised address. The cease-fire is being respected, Russia confirmed earlier, while France was cautious earlier in the day.

Talks on reuniting the disputed territory with Armenia will take place on Thursday in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh. LAccording to Armenia, at least 32 people, including seven civilians, were killed and more than 200 wounded in the fighting that broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday. For its part, Azerbaijan reported two civilian deaths in areas under its control. Follow our live stream.

The Vatican and the UN are calling for an end to the fighting. Pope Francis made the call on Wednesday “Silence the Guns” And Find peaceful solutions” In Nagorno-Karabakh. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also called “Elevation and [le] 2020 ceasefire and strict compliance with the principles of international humanitarian law”.

Baku sets its conditions. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday: “Anti-terrorist operations will cease if (Armenian separatists) lay down their arms and disarm.”According to a presidential press release issued following a phone call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

A “large-scale attack”. Armenia condemned the targeted attack “Genocide”, according to her. He assured that he had no troops in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the separatists were alone against Azerbaijani soldiers. Yerevan considers Russia, which guarantees a ceasefire from 2020, the landing of peacekeeping forces, to take action. “Stop the occupation of Azerbaijan”.

