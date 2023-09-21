Nagorno-Karabakh surrenders after Azerbaijan’s coup

In a screenshot of a video posted on September 20, 2023, an injured civilian is helped by Russian peacekeepers following the start of a military operation by Azerbaijani forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Russian Ministry of Defense via Reuters

After more than thirty years of conflict, Azerbaijan forcibly ousted the self-proclaimed authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh. A ceasefire agreement was signed under Russia on Wednesday, September 20, ending a large-scale offensive launched by Baku’s forces on the disputed territory the previous day.

According to this document, separatist leaders agree to lay down their arms and begin negotiations to reintegrate the territory into Azerbaijan. A historical turning point, it marks the victory of Baku to control this small mountain region of the Caucasus, which is located in its territory, but is populated mainly by Armenians.

In detail, the text provides “Withdrawal of Remaining Units and Veterans of the Armed Forces of Armenia (…), Dissolution and complete disarmament of the armed forces of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army ». It notes that the first round of talks on guaranteeing the rights and security of enclave residents will be held between the two sides on September 21 in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh.

There is Azerbaijan “restored its sovereignty” In Nagorno-Karabakh, Ilham Aliev won in a televised speech on Wednesday; The president of Azerbaijan had his army “Too Destroying” Armenian separatists’ forces and equipment and they had “start” to lay down their arms.

However, according to several people contacted on the site, there were no signs of joy on the streets of Baku on Wednesday. “There is no celebration for now, people are waiting for the outcome of the talks tomorrow [jeudi] »A human rights defender who wishes to remain anonymous explains.

For Baku, “clear military victory”

Negotiations will be held to guarantee the rights and security of self-proclaimed independent Armenians in 1991. “in small groups”asserts the world Elsin Amirbayov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan; The committee will be chaired by Karabakh MP Ramin Mammadov. Armenian side, “Two or three are expected, Mr. Amirbayov mentions. These people will not be members of the puppet government because we do not want to give it any legitimacy. Their protection will probably be provided by the Russians, but this will be a bilateral dialogue in which the Russians will not participate. »

Russia, which is keen not to lose its influence in the region despite being weakened by the war in Ukraine, does not see it that way. “These talks will take place with the mediation of the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping force”, Vladimir Putin said, in a Kremlin press release. About 2,000 Russian paramilitary troops have been stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the end of the second war in the disputed enclave in 2020.

