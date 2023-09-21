Kyiv says it fears “difficult months” after a new massive Russian offensive

Ukraine issued a warning “Tough Months Ahead”Thursday September 21, after an attack “big” Russian missiles targeted several cities in the country overnight, killing at least two people in Kherson, officials said. “Russia will continue to attack energy and essential installations”, warned the Ukrainian presidential administration. With the approach of autumn, officials fear that Moscow will resume a campaign of strikes to plunge civilians into darkness and cold, as in the winter of 2022. Follow our live stream.

Many Ukrainian cities were bombed. Officials said Russian strikes hit Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kherson, Karkiv and Rivne and Lviv regions. At least two people died in Kherson and 21 others were injured across the country. Officials said they intercepted 36 of 43 Russian missiles launched overnight.

Volodymyr Zelensky continues his trip to America. The Ukrainian president is expected in Washington, where he hopes his American allies will help him pass. “Cover Line” Against Russia. He got to meet Joe Biden and go to the Pentagon. He also has to meetHe is the leader of both the Democratic and Republican parties, as American public opinion begins to tire of its support for Ukraine.

A new convention for Ukraine in 2024. Germany will host an international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction next year, President Olaf Scholes said after a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in New York. Discussions will be held in Berlin on June 11, 2024.