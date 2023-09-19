According to the separatists, the Azerbaijani attack killed at least 25 people, including two civilians

Azerbaijan began military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday, September 19, three years after the previous war. Requests a withdrawal “total and unconditional” His Armenian adversary from this region had a decades-long dispute with Armenia. At least 25 people were killed in the fighting The separatist side, including two civilians, said separatists.

Turkish judges “legally” Azerbaijan’s military action prompted calls for a resumption of talks between Baku and Yerevan. “Azerbaijan is obliged to take measures it deems legal within its own sovereign territory”Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, at the same time emphasized “Continuation of the Negotiation Process between Azerbaijan and Armenia”. Emmanuel Macron called on Azerbaijan “Immediate cessation of attack”. Follow our live stream.

Nagorno-Karabakh separatist forces say they are trying “against” For the Azerbaijani army trying to advance “deep down” In the enclave. “Fighting continues across the border. Azerbaijani armed forces are using artillery and rocket fire, attack drones, fighter jets”Wrote the separatist army on X (formerly Twitter).

Evacuation of six locations in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian separatist officials announced the evacuation of civilians from six regions after Azerbaijan launched a major military operation in the region. “Citizens of the Six Regions of Artsakh [le nom donné par les Arméniens au Karabakh] kicked out”said that day [ex-Twitter] Defender of the rights of the separatist region.

Armenian diplomacy condemns “large-scale aggression”. For purposes “Genocide”. Yerevan rules that Russia must land peacekeeping forces, guaranteeing a ceasefire from 2020. “Stop the occupation of Azerbaijan”.

Russia tells itself “Concerned” by the “brutal escalation” of the situation. The Kremlin is striving to bring back Yerevan and Baku “At the negotiating table”assured the Kremlin on Tuesday. Russian peacekeeping mission Azerbaijan has called for a ceasefire with Armenian separatists “immediately” After a major military operation was launched by Baku.

Emmanuel Macron calls on Azerbaijan to “stop the offensive immediately”. The French President has condemned “With great determination to use Azerbaijan’s power” and called Baku “immediate cessation of attack”, The French president’s office said in a statement. During a call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the French head of state also emphasized “To resume without delay discussions to resolve the humanitarian crisis”. A moment ago, France asked “Emergency Meeting of the United Nations Security Council”.